REPORT: The Rolling Stones Recording With Paul McCartney And Ringo Starr

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Variety reports iconic rock band The Rolling Stones have brought one of the surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney into the studio to record on their upcoming album.

According to the Variety report, McCartney recorded bass parts at recent sessions for the project. Ringo Starr is also slated to play on the currently unannounced album, being overseen by Grammy-winning 2021 Producer of the year – Andrew Watt.

Watt recently won two more Grammy’s for his work with Ozzy Osbourne but has also worked within the pop genre. For example, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” Elton John’s Lockdown Sessions, “Hold Me Closer” with Britney Spears and John, and more.

Mick Jagger said in 2021 that the group has “a lot of tracks done,” and guitarist Keith Richards said in a New Year’s Instagram post that “There’s some new music on its way.”

The Stones haven’t released an album of original music since 2005’s A Bigger Bang and have been at work on new material since Jagger’s proclamation in 2021. Their last album of newly recorded material was Blue & Lonesome, a collection of covers released in 2016.

Variety also reports that the Stones’ next album would most likely include songs recorded with their late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away at the age of 80 in 2021. In a 2021 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Richards said, “You haven’t heard the last of Charlie Watts.”

Members of The Beatles and Stones have rarely collaborated musically. The Stones’ second single was a cover of the John Lennon-McCartney collaboration, “I Wanna Be Your Man” in 1963 but none of the “Fab Four” performed on that recording. They met up again four years later when Lennon and McCartney sang backup vocals on the Stones’ song “We Love You.” That same year, Brian Jones played sax on a Beatles track that became the B-side “You Know My Name (Look Up the Number),” which was released in 1970.

Any Rolling Stones’ new music would be released through Universal Music Group. The icons have toured each year since 2012 except for 2020, so with the release of impending new music, a summer 2023 tour seems a likely assumption.