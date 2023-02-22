Sam Steele Named COO At Triple 8 Management

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Triple 8 Management announced the promotion of veteran artist manager Samantha Steele to the post of Chief Operating officer.

In her new role, she will oversee operations and the development of company culture for a team of 30 managers, marketing, radio and partnership professionals.

Steele began her career in 2008 doing street team marketing before she joined Good Time Inc two years later as a general manager. She joined Triple 8 in 2017 after the company acquired Good Times.

Her clients include Drew Holcomb, who, with career guidance from Steele, has sold more than 350,000 albums, drawing praise from publications such as Rolling Stone, who described him as “One of Americana’s Most Popular Stars”

Steele also worked with Ellie Holcomb for her entire solo career, during which time Holcomb has sold more than 300,000 records and published four books, her first being awarded the ECPA Bronze Award for sales of over 100,000 units.

Additionally, she co-founded and produced Moon River Music Festival with Drew Holcomb and Triple 8’s Executive Partner, Paul Steele.

“Sam Steele is a diamond,” stated Drew Holcomb. “She has the rare capacity to effectively dream and execute a vision for her clients, while maintaining kindness and humanity in the process. Her promotion to COO is the least surprising news I have heard in years. I’m very proud to have Sam in my corner.”

“I’ve never met anyone like Sam Steele,” adds Ellie Holcomb. “She has the unique ability of both running a business with tenacity and integrity while also building community wherever she goes. Sam makes her clients and everyone who surrounds them feel seen, heard and taken care of. She’s a hospitality queen, a dream catcher, a team builder, and her promotion to COO makes all the sense in the world. I’m deeply grateful to have partnered and worked alongside Sam all of these years. She makes everything better.”

“We want strong interconnectedness among everyone at Triple 8, and a working environment where people feel supported, inspired and that they’re never alone. Sam has a great history successfully managing and marketing artists and projects,” shares CEO/Founder George Couri. “This, when combined with caring for others, the company, and for the work we provide our clients, makes her, as COO, an important person to help us reinforce these core values. Life is short. In our time here, if we take care of people, they will take care of us, and everyone wins. Sam understands this better than anyone.”