Virgin Music UK Strikes Deal With Label Modern Sky UK

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Universal Music’s Virgin Music UK has struck a global sales and distribution deal with Liverpool-based indie label Modern Sky UK, which is part of China’s Modern Sky Entertainment.

In a string of announcements for Virgin Music UK, the deal follows a global deal with Australia’s Mushroom Group in 2022, as well as the launch of Parachute, a new distribution and artist services arm for dance and electronic artists.

Confirming the deal, David Pichilingi, CEO of Modern Sky UK and North America, says: “As a champion for talent from the north of England and Scottish music scenes, we’re extremely proud of all we’ve achieved up to now”.

“We’re delighted to sign this deal with Virgin Music UK, providing a global team who closely align with our values and ambition”, he goes on. “This deal will allow us to work more effectively globally and we are excited at the prospect of sending Modern Sky to new heights in 2023 alongside our friends and partners at Virgin Music”.

Founded by LiHui Shen in 1997, Modern Sky Entertainment operates across records, publishing, live and video.

It is one of the largest independent record labels in China, as well as being promoter of music festivals in the territory under the banner of Strawberry Festivals and MDSK.

Modern Sky UK is home to artists including Jamie Webster, Leah Weller, Red Rum Club and Mick Head, as well as The Coral, Rianne Downey and The Royston Club via its Run On Records imprint.

“Worry,” the new single by The Lottery Winners, was released on January 12 and debuted as the first release of the deal between Virgin and Modern Sky.

Vanessa Bosåen, President, Virgin Music Label and Artist Services UK, added: “I’ve been blown away by the culture Modern Sky have built around their artists. The team are truly dedicated to unearthing the very best new talent in Scotland and the north of England, and simultaneously bring out the ingenuity of their more established acts. And they have a great laugh while doing it! We just had to get involved, and together with our global team at Virgin Music Group we can’t wait to take these artists to the next level.”