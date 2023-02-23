Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years Following Los Angeles Sex Crimes Trial

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Disgraced movie producer and studio executive Harvey Weinstein, whose noxious behavior helped to propel the #MeToo movement in 2017, was sentenced to 16 years on Thursday following his 2022 conviction on multiple sex crimes in California.

The latest sentence is in addition to the 23 years Weinstein faces in New York following his 2020 sex crimes conviction in that state.

Weinstein went to trial in Los Angeles in October 2022 on h 11 counts of rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual battery, stemming from alleged acts between 2004 and 2013 but was later convicted on just three counts, after four of the initial charges were dropped.

Weinstein was convicted of rape, forced oral copulation and third-degree sexual misconduct.

All three of the counts were connected to one victim, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 1, who maintained that Weinstein sexually assaulted her at a hotel in Los Angeles when she visited the city to attend the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival.

As a result of his latest sentencing, Weinstein, who is now 70 and reportedly in poor health, will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars.