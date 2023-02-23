Jeff Olson Named Vice President of Booking at Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater & L.A. Live

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Lee Zeidman, President of Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater, and L.A. Live announced Tuesday (February 21) the hiring of Jeff Olson as the Vice President of Booking for all three venues.

Olson will be primarily focused on sourcing talent, negotiating, and securing deals with high-priority clients and promoters for shows at all three venues. He will also be working with the Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, LA Clippers, and LA Sparks to assist with the scheduling and maintenance of Crypto.com’s arena calendar. Lastly, he will be working with residencies and several award shows to assist with scheduling and maintaining Microsoft Theater and L.A. Live’s venue calendars. Olson will report to Hallie Yavitch, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Booking and Marketing for all three venues.

Zeidman said, “We are incredibly excited to have Jeff Olson joining our team at Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater, and L.A. LIVE. He brings over 23 years of experience and knowledge of booking and event production to our venues and to the market, along with strong industry relationships. We are looking forward to having Jeff joining us here in Los Angeles and booking a variety of content for our venues in this competitive market.”

Olson began his career in the entertainment industry with Meridian Entertainment in Holt, MI in 1998 as Talent Buyer and Event Producer. He then moved to LA in 2002 and worked for Arena Network as a Talent Buyer and Marketing Director for twelve years. He became the Director of Booking, Events, and Marketing for the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum in 2014.

Most recently, he was the Director of Booking and Special Events for Snapdragon Stadium/OVG350 for nearly 2 years. He was in charge of booking, planning, and overseeing the execution of all concerts and other major events. He also was responsible for booking Kaiser Permanente Thrive Park for major music and food festivals.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Crypto.com Arena, Microsoft Theater, and L.A. LIVE team,” Jeff Olson, Vice President, Booking. “It has always been a dream of mine to be a part of such premier and iconic venues that are continually active and busy. I am also grateful to be back in the Los Angeles market and I look forward to working with some of the best people in the business.”

Olson is a graduate of Michigan State University and enjoys concerts, days at the beach, working out, hiking, and watching college and NFL football.