Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

  • Analytics
  • Tour Dates
Bob Lefsetz Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Lefsetz Podcast
The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Shinedown’s Brent Smith

Bob Lefsetz  Contact MePosted on
12 0

Shinedown has the most number one “Billboard” Mainstream Rock Songs (18) in the history of the chart (40 years), and Brent Smith is the band’s lead singer. You might have no idea who he is, or have even heard Shinedown’s music, but I guarantee you’re going to find Brent and his story very interesting.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/brent-smith-109437548/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/brent-smith/id1316200737?i=1000601250030

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3coQ9bd86PQDb7zhK4L5Fk?si=S_2Ovf0lQy6Uymcl96Bq_g

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/d6a8ff8e-0fcf-4db8-8b5c-6cbe90fae77b/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-brent-smith

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/brent-smith-212240738

Get The Best Industry News, Data, Insider Commentary And More, Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

Related Post

Join CelebrityAccess Now