Australian Born, L.A. Based Songwriter And DJ Kito Strikes A Publishing Partnership With Seeker Music

Left to Right: Fann Lurie, Seeker Music Sr. Director of A&R; Evan Bogart, Seeker Music CEO; Kito; and Steven Melrose, Seeker Music Head of Creative (PC: Hannah Osborne)

(CelebrityAccess) — Seeker Music, the recently launched, songwriter-led music publisher announced the signing of songwriter/producer, DJ, and recording artist Kito in a new publishing deal.

Kito, who was nominated for Global APRA Music Award in 2019, has collaborated with the likes of FLETCHER (the Gold-certified, 200M+ streamed “Bitter”), Empress Of, AlunaGeorge, Jorja Smith, and more.

“I trust Evan (Seeker Music CEO Evan Bogart) because he understands what it’s like to write a song and bring it into the world. He’s also built himself as a songwriter ‘business,’ and worked with, and mentored, some of the greatest writers in the world. The whole team at Seeker really ‘gets’ the creative process and what’s important to music creators. I’m excited for this next chapter together and everything we’re cooking up for 2023 and beyond,” Kito said of her new agreement.

“Everyone wanted to sign Kito and I couldn’t be prouder that she chose Seeker to be her family. She’s insanely talented and she’s going to dominate music, and the music business, in the years to come,” Bogart added.

Kito joins other recent Seeker signings that include Sofía Valdés (Warner Records), Katie Pearlman (Kelly Clarkson, Grace Potter, Sabrina Carpenter), Sweetsound (Jesse Baez, Snoop Dogg, Natanael Cano), and MNDR (GRAMMY-Winning electro-pop artist, songwriter, and producer – Mark Ronson’s “Bang Bang Bang,” Flume’s “Like Water,” etc).