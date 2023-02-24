Canadian Regulators Launch An Investigation Of TikTok

OTTAWA (CelebrityAccess) — Privacy protection authorities in Canada announced plans to launch an investigation of the popular Chinese-owned short form video sharing website, TikTok.

The investigation, which was launched in wake of growing concern about TikTok and the Chinese government’s use of the platform’s user data, will examine how consent to use and disclosure of personal information is obtained by the social media platform.

The investigation will also determine if the company is meeting its transparency obligations, particularly when collecting personal information from its users, Canadian regulators said.

Regulators stated that the investigation will focus in particular on data for the platform’s younger users and whether the company obtained “valid and meaningful” consent to collect and use that data.

The investigation will be conducted by the:

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC);

The Commission d’accès à l’information du Québec (CAI);

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner for British Columbia (OIPC BC); and

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta (OIPC AB)