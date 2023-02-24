Live Nation Releases Statement Announcing Support For Fair Ticketing Act

BEVERLY HILLS (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation (LN) and Ticketmaster (TM) have released a statement responding to publicity to the recent Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearing that discussed the two companies being a monopoly and concurrent practices within the live music industry.

On Thursday (February 23), TM shared, “If there’s any chance of improving ticketing for fans and artists, we all need to focus on the facts. In the last few weeks alone, we’ve submitted more than 35 pages of information to provide greater context and transparency to policymakers on the realities of the industry. We remain committed to working with lawmakers on developing reforms that will benefit fans and artists including those outlined in a FAIR Ticketing Act.”

In its FAIR Ticketing Act, LN states that “Fans mean everything to artists, and the best way to ensure a fair ticketing experience for live music fans is to put more control in the hands of the artists themselves.”

The company states a variety of things they claim hurts ticketing and the live music industry, including that “Artists should decide resale rules” by protecting “artists’ ability to use face-value exchanges and limited transfer to keep pricing lower for fans, and prevent scalpers from exploiting fans.”

The statement also says that the government should “make it illegal to sell speculative tickets. Scalpers use deceptive tactics to trick fans into spending more or buying tickets the seller doesn’t even have – this confuses fans and should be banned.”

The company wants to see policymakers “expand the scope of the Bots Act and increase enforcement to deter those who break the law, cheating artists and fans in the process.”

LN also says via the statement that “Resale sites that turn a blind eye to illegally acquired tickets, allow ticket speculation, and ignore artists’ rules need real consequences from policymakers to curb their bad behavior.”

Another topic they support is mandating an all-in pricing strategy nationwide. “Avoid surprises at check out and give fans the ability to easily compare prices as they shop by mandating all-in pricing that shows the full out-of-pocket cost of the ticket and fees right up front.”

LN says, “We already follow many of these common-sense policies and are ready to make additional changes, but we can’t do it alone. We need the entire industry and policymakers to stand up for fans and artists. Advocating for fair ticketing policies has never been more important because artists are actively losing their ability to control their tickets in states all over the country – which is hurting fans, and helping scalpers.”

Illinois, Colorado, Connecticut, New York, Virginia, and Utah have already passed legislation protecting resale. California, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington state are already considering new laws for reselling tickets.

The company says the only way to “truly protect consumers” is by having Congress enact “a federal law that backstops an artists’ ability to control their tickets. Together, we can create a fair system that benefits everyone.”

On Wednesday (Feb 22nd), Senators Klobuchar and Mike Lee sent evidence from the recent hearing to the Department of Justice asking them to continue examining both companies and their practices. In their bipartisan letter, the Senate Judiciary Committee states, “For too long, Live Nation and Ticketmaster have wielded monopoly power anticompetitively, harming fans and artists alike.”

They detail their findings in the letter before concluding, “Live Nation’s responses amount to ‘trust us.’ We believe that is wholly insufficient. We thank you for your prompt attention to these matters and encourage the Antitrust Division to take action if it finds that Ticketmaster has walled itself off from competitive pressure at the expense of the industry and fans.”

You can read the LN statement in its entirety HERE and their letter to the Judiciary Committee HERE.