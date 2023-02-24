Live Nation Reports Record Revenue And Concert Attendance During 2022

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Live Nation reported stellar financial results for the full fiscal year of 2022, with record breaking revenue and ticket sales, attendance and sponsorship activity.

According to Live Nation, the company generated revenue of $16.7 Billion during 2022, up by 44% from 2021. Operating income increased by an impressive 125% year-over-year to $732 Million during 2022.

During 2022, Live Nation saw the highest concert attendance in the company’s history, up by 24% in 2021 with more than 121 million fans attending 43,600 events.

“In concerts, despite many markets still closed for part of last year, we grew attendance by 24% vs 2019 to 121 million fans at 44 thousand events, which drove revenue up 43% vs 2019 to $13.5 billion. This growth came from all markets and venue types – every venue type from clubs and theaters to stadiums to festivals had double-digit attendance growth vs 2019,” Michael Rapino said in an investor press release announcing the year’s results.

Those fans spent more money at shows as well, increasing by 20% across all of the major venue types, including amphitheaters, festivals, clubs, and theaters.

“Part of our fan growth continues to come from venues we operate globally – hosting almost 50 million fans in 2022, with international markets again delivering the majority of our growth. At Venue Nation, we continued our focus on elevating the fan experience and providing a range of options for enhanced products and services. As a result, last year we grew our average revenue per fan by over 20% vs 2019 at all venue types,” Rapino said.

2022 also saw increased sponsorship activity, with revenue from sponsorships topping 1 billion, up by 64% year-over-year.

Live Nation also reported that ticket sales enjoyed a boom in 2022, with ticket fee bearing gross transactional value up by 54% to $27.5 Billion.

“We grew our fee-bearing ticket volume by 28% from 2019 to 280 million, which in turn drove our fee-bearing GTV up by over 50% vs 2019 to $28 billion across 38 countries. As a result, our ticketing revenue was $2.2 billion, up 45% vs 2019. Along with these results for the year, we signed 23 million net new tickets in 2022, 70% of which were with international clients, setting the stage for continued global growth,” Rapino noted.

2022 was a strong year for sponsorships as well and Live Nation reported that revenue from sponsorships topped $1 billion during the reporting period, up by 64% from 2021.

“In our sponsorship business, we have seen that brands are as eager as fans to re-engage with our platforms. In 2022, we had 120 large strategic sponsors globally across our business, 32% more than we had in 2019, including brands such as PayPal, GoPuff, Hulu and Snap. These large partners drove over 80% of our revenue growth, with overall revenue up 64% to $1 billion. As with concerts and ticketing, our international markets led this growth, with international sponsorship up over 70% vs 2019,” Rapino said.