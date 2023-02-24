United Talent Agency Adds Brian Hill and Jaime Roberts to Nashville Office

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – United Talent Agency (UTA) has added two new people to its Nashville office. Jaime Roberts joins UTA as Tour Marketing Director and Brian Hill as a music agent reports Billboard.

Hill has been in the business for about 30 years bringing talent agency experience to UTA. He has had positions at Monterey Peninsula Artists/Paradigm and Creative Arts Agency (CAA). He has worked with Aaron Lewis, Frankie Ballard, and more.

Roberts began her career with Feld Entertainment, followed by more than 10 years in marketing and promotions at Live Nation (LN) and The Bowery Presents for NY and NJ. Before UTA, she spent seven years in Texas, curating marketing campaigns and tour marketing efforts for Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Kelly Clarkson, and others.

“We are excited to have Brian and Jaime join us at UTA as we continue to expand and elevate the music department,” said UTA co-head of global music Scott Clayton in a statement. “Their decades of experience and stellar track record of going above and beyond for their clients make them perfect additions to our world-class team in Nashville.”

UTA’s current roster includes Alana Springsteen, Tyler Hubbard, Parmalee, and many more.