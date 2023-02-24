Yard Act, Blondshell, Balming Tiger Among The Artists Announced For Iceland Airwaves 2023

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland (CelebrityAccess) — Iceland Airwaves, the Reykjavík-based music festival, revealed a lineup for 2023 that includes Yard Act, Blondshell, and Lime Garden, among others.
Set for November 2-4, the indoor music festival is scheduled to take place at multiple venues around the city, including Reykjavík Art Museum, Gamla Bíó, Iðnó, Fríkirkjan Church, Gaukurinn and Húrra with more to be revealed in the coming months.
Musical offerings for the festival will feature a slate of both homegrown and international talent with a focus on the rising generation of European musical talent.
Other artists announced for 2023 include Balming Tiger, Gallus, Squid, The Goa Express, Whispering Songs, Fran Vasilić, ClubDub, and Kneecap, among others.
Along with the official music lineup, Iceland Airwaves will also offer secret concerts, fashion and art shows, poetry readings and a chance to glimpse the aurora borealis if you’re lucky.
Discover the line up in the Iceland Airwaves playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3dNCFy3Q9d6LtGZLWT0c2O
The full list of artists announced for Iceland Airwaves 2023
Balming Tiger
Blondshell
Cassia
ClubDub
Daniil
FETISH
Fran Vasilić
Gallus
Kneecap
Kristin Sesselja
Lime Garden
Lón
Love’n’joy
Myrkvi
NANNA
Neonme
Squid
The Goa Express
The Haunted Youth
Trentemøller
Whispering Sons
Yard Act