Yard Act, Blondshell, Balming Tiger Among The Artists Announced For Iceland Airwaves 2023

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland (CelebrityAccess) — Iceland Airwaves, the Reykjavík-based music festival, revealed a lineup for 2023 that includes Yard Act, Blondshell, and Lime Garden, among others.

Set for November 2-4, the indoor music festival is scheduled to take place at multiple venues around the city, including Reykjavík Art Museum, Gamla Bíó, Iðnó, Fríkirkjan Church, Gaukurinn and Húrra with more to be revealed in the coming months.

Musical offerings for the festival will feature a slate of both homegrown and international talent with a focus on the rising generation of European musical talent.

Other artists announced for 2023 include Balming Tiger, Gallus, Squid, The Goa Express, Whispering Songs, Fran Vasilić, ClubDub, and Kneecap, among others.

Along with the official music lineup, Iceland Airwaves will also offer secret concerts, fashion and art shows, poetry readings and a chance to glimpse the aurora borealis if you’re lucky.

Discover the line up in the Iceland Airwaves playlist here: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3dNCFy3Q9d6LtGZLWT0c2O

The full list of artists announced for Iceland Airwaves 2023

Balming Tiger

Blondshell

Cassia

ClubDub

Daniil

FETISH

Fran Vasilić

Gallus

Kneecap

Kristin Sesselja

Lime Garden

Lón

Love’n’joy

Myrkvi

NANNA

Neonme

Squid

The Goa Express

The Haunted Youth

Trentemøller

Whispering Sons

Yard Act