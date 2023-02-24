Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Yvette Medina Named Head of Latin Music at YMU

Yvette Medina
LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Global artist management company YMU, has named music exec Yvette Medina as the Head of Latin Music, effective immediately. Medina joins YUM from her management firm, Creative Management Firm.

Medina, based in Los Angeles, will manage the careers of Latin artists and work with the YMU teams across all divisions.

Before launching her own company, Medina had stints at CAA, WME, and Sony Latin. She was previously the Head of Marketing for Pitbull and was appointed General Manager of Roc Nation Latin in 2016.

She launched her own agency in 2018 and managed Argentinian urban star Ecko, as well as Grammy award-winning producer De La Cruz, Paloma Mami, and singer/songwriter latenightjiggy.

“Yvette’s experience and reputation speaks for itself. We have been looking for the right partner to establish our presence in the Latin music space for some time as it has exploded in popularity and mainstream visibility,” said YMU Music Global President Matt Colon.

YMU’s clients within the industry currently include 3LAU, James Arthur, Yung Gravy, and Steve Aoki, among others.

