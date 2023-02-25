Taylor Swift Wins IFPI’s 2022 Global Recording Artist of the Year Award With Harry Styles & Bad Bunny Also Receiving Awards

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – The International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) has announced Taylor Swift as the winner of its 2022 Global Recording Artist of the Year Award. This is thrice for Ms. Swift as she also picked up the honor in 2014 and 2019.

The award is given based on an artist or group’s worldwide performance across digital and physical music formats during the year, from vinyl to streams, and covers their entire catalog. Swift released Midnights in October 2022 which effectively catapulted her return to the top.

BTS was named No. 2, their third year in the Top 3 after winning back-to-back in 2020 and 2021. Drake landed at No. 3 with his fifth Top 3 showing. Rounding out the Top 10 is Bad Bunny, The Weeknd, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, Harry Styles, Jay Chou, and Ed Sheeran.

Frances Moore, chief executive, of IFPI, said: “It is a great pleasure to award the IFPI Global Recording Artist Award to Taylor Swift for an unprecedented third time in the chart’s ten-year history. Taylor is a truly magnificent international star, who continues to grow and evolve as an artist whilst maintaining an incredibly strong connection with her fans around the world.”

Most recently, the IFPI revealed Swift’s recorded music generated more money globally than any other artist in 2022, Harry Styles’ hit smash “As It Was” was named the biggest single globally for 2022 with 2.28 billion global subscription streams. See below for IFPI’s list of songs for 2022.

IFPI Top 10 Global Singles 2022

1 Harry Styles- As It Was (2.28 billion)

2 Glass Animals – Heat Waves (1.75)

3 The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber – STAY (1.74)

4 Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) (1.34)

5 The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (1.32)

6 Imagine Dragons & JID- Enemy (1.26)

7 Ed Sheeran – Shivers (1.23)

8 GAYLE – abcdefu (1.22)

9 Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone – Me Porto Bonito (1.21)

10 Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits (1.20)

11 Bad Bunny – Tití Me Preguntó (1.14)

12 Dua Lipa – Levitating (feat. DaBaby) (1.11)

13 Adele – Easy On Me (1.03)

14 The Weeknd- Blinding Lights (1.01)

15 Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY (1.01)

16 Kate Bush – Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) (1.00)

17 Encanto Cast – We Don’t Talk About Bruno (0.95)

18 Farruko – Pepas (0.94)

19 Jack Harlow – First Class (0.92)

20 Karol G – PROVENZA (0.92)

The organization announced Friday (February 24) that Bad Bunny’s album, Un Verano Sin Ti was the biggest globally, winning the Global Album Award for 2022.

See below for the IFPI’s full Global Album list for 2022.

Full Albums Chart List

1 Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

2 Taylor Swift, Midnights

3 Harry Styles, Harry’s House

4 BTS, Proof

5 Encanto Cast Encanto OST

6 Stray Kids, MAXIDENT

7 SEVENTEEN, Face The Sun

8 BLACKPINK, BORN PINK

9 Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

10 Ed Sheeran =

11 ENHYPEN, MANIFESTO: DAY 1

12 Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

13 Doja Cat, Planet Her

14 Stray Kids, ODDINARY

15 The Weeknd, Dawn FM

16 TOMORROW X TOGETHER, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child

17 Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

18 SEVENTEEN, SECTOR 17

19 The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE (Mix Tape)

20 Drake, Certified Lover Boy