Jonathan Yip & Jeremy Reeves of The Stereotypes Sign Global Publishing Deal With Peermusic

BURBANK (CelebrityAccess) – Peermusic has signed Jonathan Yip and Jeremy Reeves of The Stereotypes to a worldwide, go-forward, publishing administration dead. The deal was announced by Kathy Spanberger, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Tuff Morgan, Vice President of A&R, of peermusic, respectively.

The Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum Los Angeles production and songwriting team of Jonathan Yip, Ray Romulus, and Jeremy Reeves have cast a huge influence over pop, hip-hop, and R&B, curating one successful smash hit after another.

The Stereotypes scored two Grammy wins for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song in 2018 for their work on Bruno Mars’ six-times platinum, No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hit song, “That’s What I Like.” The producing/songwriting team took over the charts in 2017 with a string of songs from Mars’ acclaimed 24K Magic album, which took home Album of the Year and Best R&B Album. They have production credits on “24k Magic” (Record of the Year), as well as co-writing and co-producing “That’s What I Like” and “Finesse.” It garnered them a Producer of the Year nomination.

“Jonathan, Jeremy, and The Stereotypes consistently prove that their hit-making capacity may be limitless. They continue to go from strength to strength. When we get the opportunity to work with such caliber of talent and to be the guardians of a song catalog like this, it’s very much a vision-to-reality moment. Their creative relationship with Tuff Morgan helped to make this happen and our team couldn’t be happier to welcome Jonathan and Jeremy to the peermusic family,” said Spanberger.

They are also the hit-makers behind “Please Me” (Cardi B & Bruno Mars), “Somebody to Love feat. Usher” (Justin Bieber), “Beg for It” (Chris Brown), “Better” (Lil Yachty), “After Last Nite” (Silk Sonic), and many more.

“Excited to partner with peermusic. Meeting Tuff and the rest of the team, I immediately realized they were aligned with our vision. Not only as producers but as a company,” said Yip. “Thankful for the opportunity to build with Peermusic. Tuff and the team already feel like family, and I’m excited to see what lies ahead as we push the music forward,” said Reeves.