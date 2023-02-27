LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) took place Sunday (February 26) at Los Angeles’ Fairmont Century Plaza, honoring some of the year’s best in film and TV that were voted on by the actors themselves.

Quinta Brunson and Janelle Janes of the TV series Abbott Elementary kicked off the show with a few opening jokes, including one that suggested Viola Davis, a recent Grammy winner is beyond EGOT status and has entered into the “ShEGOTallofthem” status.

The Sci-Fi hit film Everything Everywhere All at Once saw the film’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan winning a SAG award in their respective categories.

Yeoh made history with her win in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role becoming the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award.

“SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you who understand what it is to get here … every one of you know the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly we never give up. I thank you … This is not just for me, this is for every little girl who looks like me.” Then, after collecting herself, the acclaimed actress let a litany of curses go screaming “sh*t” and “f&ck” as she tried to contain her excitement. She finished, “Thank you for giving me a seat at the table.”

Yeoh’s co-star Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian male to win an individual film acting award with his win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor by a Male Artist in a Leading Role category.

In his speech, Quan referenced his return to Hollywood after his roles as a child actor in the ’80s with turns in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Dome and The Goonies due to a lack of opportunities. In his speech, he thanked his castmates and directors saying, “the landscape looks so different now than before.” He ended with, “Please keep going because the spotlight will one day find you.”

Curtis won Best Leading Supporting Actress for her role in the film in a surprise win over favorite Angela Bassett with her turn as Queen Mother in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Before Curtis’ win, it appeared Bassett was paving a clear path to scoring an Oscar for her role, the first for a Marvel movie.

Curtis told those in attendance she was wearing the wedding ring her father Tony Curtis gave her mother Janet Leigh. “I know you look at me and think ‘Nepo baby,'” Curtis said as the crowd laughed. “But the truth of the matter is that I am 64 years old and this is just amazing.”

The five-time nominated film went home with the night’s biggest prize – winning the SAG for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture.

Brendan Fraser won Outstanding Leading Actor for his critically-acclaimed role in The Whale. His win beat out Austin Butler for his turn as Elvis in Elvis – who took home the Golden Globe and Colin Farrell for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin.

In the TV categories, Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Comedy Series went to Abbott Elementary while The White Lotus won the ensemble cast award for drama series.

The White Lotus saw one of its stars take home the trophy with Jennifer Coolidge’s win for Best Actress in a Drama Series. In typical Coolidge fashion, she thanked her date, longtime friend, actor Tim Bagley saying, “You’re a wonderful date tonight. I can’t wait until we get home.”

Ozark’s lead man, Jason Bateman took home the SAG for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

TV veteran Jean Smart won Best Actress in a Comedy Series for Hacks. Smart, who had just revealed she is recovering from heart surgery wasn’t in attendance, so her co-star Christopher McDonald accepted on her behalf. Jeremy Allen White won for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for his character in The Bear.

Best Male and Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series went to Jessica Chastain for her role as Tammy Wynette in George & Tammy and Sam Elliott for 1883. Chastain who had a small fall while making her way to the stage spoke of advice she received from the late actor Philip Seymour Hoffman when he visited a college class she was taking.

“He told us all his frustrating stories about auditions and he encouraged us to keep going even when we felt like no one was watching us,” she told the crowd about the actor, who passed in 2014 at the age of 46. “At the end of the talk, he said, ‘I look forward to working with each of you,’ and it shocked me because it was like he brought it into being.” (Chastain had the chance to work with him on Othello in 2009.)

She added, “I’m telling this story now because it reminds me of how powerful our mind is and that we are what our thoughts create. So I just wanna tell everyone who might be struggling at home, to all the actors that I get to meet: Keep going. You’re one job away. I look forward to working with you. I’ll see you on set. I love you.”

During the pre-show, Top Gun: Maverick and Stranger Things took home the awards for Best Stunt Ensembles in film and TV, respectively.

Sally Field was given the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by her Amazing Spider-man costar Andrew Garfield. She was accompanied to the stage by SAG Award nominee Austin Butler. During her speech, she spoke of her movie Mrs. Doubtfire and her late co-star Robin Williams. Williams passed away from suicide in 2014.

“What you think about immediately is Robin. There isn’t a moment of it that’s not filled with my love and joy at being in his presence. I mean, Robin was Robin. He was everything he seemed to be: a generous loving, sweet, talented man. We all miss him. He should be growing old like me, for god’s sake. I hate it that he isn’t here.”

Last night’s ceremony was live-streamed on Netflix’s YouTube channel, allowing for a more relaxed viewing experience with no commercial and some profanity making it through. The show will stream globally on Netflix beginning in 2024.

Next up are the Academy Awards which air on March 12. Final voting for the Oscars takes place March 2 – 7.

The full list of nominees is below, with winners in bold.

Motion picture cast

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Male actor in a leading role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Female actor in a leading role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male actor in a supporting role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female actor in a supporting role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt ensemble in a motion picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

Drama series ensemble

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

WINNER: The White Lotus

Comedy series ensemble

WINNER: Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Male actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Blackbird

WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird

Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female actor in a TV movie or miniseries

Emily Blunt, The English

WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash, Dahmer

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male actor in a drama series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Female actor in a drama series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Male actor in a comedy series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female actor in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt ensemble in a TV series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

WINNER: Stranger Things