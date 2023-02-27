Alabama Revive Their June Jam Benefit Concert For 2023

FORT PAYNE, AL (CelebrityAccess) – Southern rock and country icons Alabama announced that after a hiatus of more than two decades, they are reviving their fan favorite June Jam benefit concert.

June Jam 2023 will take place on June 3rd at the VFW Fairgrounds in the band’s home turf of Fort Payne, AL, with Alabama headlining the show and additional special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

“Our wishes are that Fort Payne will take June Jam and it will go on forever,” explains Alabama lead singer Randy Owen. “We lost Jeff and when me and Teddy are gone, hopefully the city will continue with the June Jam. We want this to continue to help the city, the town, the state, and just help people in general.”

Along with the June Jam concert, Alabama will also host a Fan Appreciation Week in the days leading up to the concert. Planned activities include a Life for the late Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry’s talent contest, a songwriters concert, a brunch at Cook Castle for the Jeff & Lisa Cook Foundation, and “Fandemonium” at Owen’s farm.

Additional details about Alabama’s Fan Appreciation Week, including a full slate of activities and a schedule, will be announced in the leadup to the event.

June Jam was originally launched by Alabama in 1982 as an event that brought together some of the biggest names in country music for a worthy causes. The initial year of the event drew more than 30,000 fans but that number had more than doubled by 1991 when 67,000 attended, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation at that time.

In all, June Jam has raised more than $15 million for a variety of charities and featured performances by artists such as Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.

June Jam is produced by Outback Presents and Conway Entertainment Group.