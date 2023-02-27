Arrest Warrant Issued for Rapper Kodak Black After Alleged Positive Drug Test

MIAMI (CelebrityAccess) – Rapper Kodak Black, born Bill Capri has had an arrest warrant issued against him in Broward County, FL after law enforcement said he violated his pre-trial release conditions, reports The Miami Herald.

Capri, 25 failed to submit to a drug test on February 3 before finally going to a lab for the test on February 8, subsequently testing positive for fentanyl, according to court documents. As a result, a warrant for his arrest was issued on Thursday (February 23), TMZ reports.

The rapper is no stranger to entanglements with law enforcement as he’s previously been convicted on weapons charges in Hialeah, FL – which President Donald Trump pardoned on the last day in office, and went back to county jail last year on trafficking and drug possession charges.

The aforementioned drug testing is required as part of his pre-trial release on bail in a case that alleges he trafficked oxycodone. In July 2022, Florida Highway Patrol officers found 31 oxycodone pills in his vehicle during a traffic stop over possible illegal tint on his purple Dodge Durango windows. In addition, the SUV’s registration tag was expired. A total of $74,960 in cash was found inside the SUV and the rapper’s license was expired over 30 days.

As of press time, there’s been no statement from Capri or his attorney – nor has he turned himself in.