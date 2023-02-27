Sound Future Appoints Board of Directors

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) – Sound Future Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization harnessing the influence of the live event industry to accelerate and catalyze climate innovation has announced its new Board of Directors. The Sound Future Board comprises nine members with diverse experience and backgrounds with top creative, tech experts, industry professionals, and climate financiers, all dedicated to curating an environmentally sound future.

The Board is chaired by Terah Lyons, former policy advisor to US Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Megan Smith, and founding Executive Director of the global nonprofit Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Lyons has spent over 10 years supporting organizations responsibly innovating at the intersection of tech and societal impact, and currently sits as an Executive in Residence at Zetta Venture Partners championing and investing in early-stage applied AI founders.

The Sound Future Board of Directors includes:

· Kelci Zile (Treasurer), Sustainability Partner, Madrona Venture Labs

· Adam Brunner (Secretary), Senior Planner & Counsel, Wildstar Partners LLC

· Brandy Schultz, Co-Founder/CMO, Sound Future & Founder of Adventure Nannies

· Ashley O’Winter, Co-Founder/COO, Sound Future

· Wesley Schultz, Songwriter/Producer/Lead Singer/Co-Founder, The Lumineers

· Sara Full, Parnelli award-winning Tour Manager (The Rolling Stones, AC/DC, The Lumineers)

· Joe Atamian, Senior Vice President, Wasserman Music

· Alex Bruford, Award-winning Founder/CEO/Agent, ATC Live

“Sound Future represents the next generation of climate action leadership in live events,” says Joe Atamian, Sound Future Board Member and Senior Vice President, Wasserman Music. “Built to serve those at the heart of the live event industry, this team has developed a sophisticated approach to assessing environmentally conscientious innovations for events like concerts and professional sports while respecting our collective operational and financial drivers.”

Sound Future has built a community of cultural thought leaders and a world-class Council to join forces with industry partners to de-risk the climate dialog, share lessons learned, and amplify achievements.

For more information on the Sound Future and the Board, you can visit their brand-new website HERE – done in partnership with Earthrise Media, a digital media platform and creative studio dedicated to communicating the climate crisis.