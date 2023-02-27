Wu-Tang Clan And Nas Announce ‘State Of Mind’ World Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary hip-hop collective The Wu-Tang Clan are teaming up with NAS for a co-headlining global tour, with dates set in Australia, New Zealand, the U.S., and Europe.

The tour kicks off at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand, followed by performances in Brisbane, Sydney and concluding in Melbourne, Australia on May 14th.

The Wu-Tang Clan and NAS then head to Europe for a run that starts on June 2nd at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden and ending at the O2 in London on June 13th.

The North American segment of the tour gets underway at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 20th and is scheduled to wrap at Yaamava Theatre in Highland, CA on October 22nd.

Founded in New York City’s Staten Island in the early 1990s, the Wu-Tang Clan is comprised of members RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and the deceased Ol’ Dirty Bastard (ODB).

NAS first found an international audience in 1992 when his single “Halftime” was featured in the soundtrack for the 1992 film “Zebrahead.” Since then, he’s released multiple platinum albums, including Stillmatic and Street Disciple, launched his own label, Mass Appeal Records, and launched a successful career as an actor. His most recent album was 2021’s Magic, which features collabs with ASAP Rocky and DJ Premier.