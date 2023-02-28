Creative Artists Agency (CAA) Hires Agent Beckie Sugden

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has hired Beckie Sugden as an agent in the music touring department. She will be based in the London office.

Before CAA, Sugden worked at Primary Talent International. Her client rosters included artists such as Noname, T-Pain, Ghostemane, Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, and many more.

“We are thrilled to have Beckie join our team and contribute her talents to the work we do for our artists,” said Emma Banks, co-head of international touring/co-head of CAA London. “She has a proven track record for success in the representation business and, in just a couple of days, has become an integral part of the CAA team here in London.”

Sugden also had a stint at X-ray Touring and spent five years at The Agency Group (UTA) and WME. She began her career in live music as the founder of her agency, Mixedtape.

Sugden has been nominated for Agent of the Year at the ILMC Arthur Awards and is a regular speaker/panel chair at major music conferences in the UK and Europe.

During the pandemic when the live music industry came to a standstill, Sugden trained with St. John Ambulance as a volunteer vaccinator. She has since volunteered across multiple sites in the UK and has administered hundreds of vaccines.