Ben Kweller’s 16-Year-Old Son Dorian Zev Kweller Killed In Car Accident

(CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller announced that his 16-year-old son, Dorian Zev Kweller, died on Monday night.

“There’s no way that I can be typing this but I am…. Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We’ll never get over him as long as we’re here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made,” Kweller shared in a post on social media on Tuesday.

“Dorian Zev wrote and recorded songs every day. A true poet from the day he started speaking. Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey. He had so many plans!!! His first gig was in two weeks, at SXSW. My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make. My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We’re in complete shock and don’t know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support and we apologize if we are slow to respond to messages,” he added.

While Ben did not share a cause of death for his son, Variety reported that his wife Liz stated in a social media post that he died in a car accident.