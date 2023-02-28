Blake Shelton and Tim McGraw Set to Headline Coastal Country Jam

LONG BEACH (CelebrityAccess) – Southern California’s country festival, the Coastal Country Jam returns September 16 – 17 to Long Beach with headliners Tim McGraw and Blake Shelton.

The two-day beachside festival will also feature Maren Morris, Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery, Flo Rida, and more, to be announced.

Produced by Activated Events, this year’s event will take place at the festival’s new location at Long Beach’s Marina Green Park. It will feature multiple stages, a huge line dancing area, local food, art, and more.

“We are thrilled that Coastal Country Jam is making its triumphant return to Southern California, bigger and better than ever. Our new location is the perfect backdrop to welcome country music fans from all over for an incredible lineup and ultimate beachside country music festival,” said Steve Thacher, President of Activated Events and Country Coastal Jam Founder.

Public on-sale tickets are available Friday (March 3) at 10 am PST.