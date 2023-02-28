Detroit’s Otus Supply Announces Closure

DETROIT, MI (CelebrityAccess) — Otus Supply, a live music venue in the Detroit suburb of Ferndale announced that they are shutting their doors for good.

In a statement posted to their social media, a spokesperson for the venue said: It is with great sadness and sorrow that we have very unfortunate news. Effective immediately we will be closing our doors to our wonderful, beautiful establishment. We thank each and every one of you for the years of patronage. From the togetherness, great food, cocktails and live music we’ve been able to supply to all of you we are so very thankful. To our amazing staff we’ve been able to build out of Covid 19, we sincerely apologize and wish you nothing but the best in your futures. No one knows what the future holds, but this is goodbye for now. Thanks So Much.

Opened in 2016 by Thom Bloom and Scott “Tiny” Myrick, Otus Supply featured a restaurant and hosted concerts by bluegrass, jam, funk, and New Orleans brass bands in the adjacent Parliament Room.

Past performers include Antibalas, Billy Strings & Whiskey Shivers, Dave Simonett, Rebirth Brass Band, Leftover Salmon, Henhouse Prowlers,

However, the venue was hit hard by COVID-19 and struggled to find its footing in the wake of the pandemic.

“In 2021 we kind of limped along and then picked up in the second half,” Bloom told the Detroit Free Press. “2022 was hit or miss, we had some wins and losses but not enough wins. “We could be busy and crazy on Saturday night or Friday night and but it was not like that enough days of the week.”