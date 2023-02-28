Palace Announce Biggest North American Tour To Date – Shares New Music

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rising London band Palace has announced their biggest North American headlining tour to date, with 18 shows in over 1,000 capacity rooms across the US – including nights at Brooklyn Steel, DC’s 9:30 club, The Wiltern, and over a dozen more.

With over 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners, Palace is also sharing “All We’ve Ever Wanted,” their first new music since their 2022 album Shoals.

“‘All We’ve Ever Wanted’ is about dreams and desires.” explains singer Leo Wyndham about the track that straddles the anthemic, lighters-aloft sentiment of Britpop’s finest and an artfully applied sheen of shoegaze noise. “It’s about wondering if things ever can come to pass exactly as we’ve pictured them in our mind’s eye, and confronting the reality that things often don’t move in a predictable straight line. In the end, new growth seems to occur from the soil of the unexpected.”

The song is taken from a new EP due for release this spring with further details to be announced.

Wyndham, Matt Hodges and Rupert Turner released their acclaimed debut EP Lost In The Night in 2014, followed by the Chase The Light EP the following year, their debut album So Long Forever in 2016 and sophomore album Life After in 2019.

USA TOUR 2023

Tues May 30, Dallas, TX – South Side Music Hall

Weds May 31, Austin, TX – Emo’s

Fri June 2, Orlando, FL – The Beachum

Sat June 3, Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Sun June 4, Charlotte,NC – Underground

Tues June 6, Washington DC – 9:30 Club

Fri June 9, Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sat June 10, Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Sun, June 11, Boston, MA – Royale

Tues June 13, Montreal, QC – Corona

Weds June 14, Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Fri June 16, Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall

Sat June 17, Detroit, MI – St Andrews Hall

Sun June 18, Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Tues June 20, Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

Weds June 21, Salt Lake City, UT – Rockwell @ Complex

Fri June 23, Los Angeles, CA – Wiltern

Sat June 24, San Francisco, CA – Fox Theatre