The Syndicate Promotes In The Radio, Marketing, & Publicity Departments

WEEHAWKEN (CelebrityAccess) – The Syndicate has promoted within the Marketing, Radio, and Publicity departments, naming Amy Tremmel as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Marketing and Events, Brendan Bourke as Vice President (VP) of Publicity, and Joe McGinnis as VP of Radio Promotion.

Tremmel was previously VP of Marketing and came to The Syndicate over seven years ago from 360i, where she worked with Smirnoff, Guinness, Fisher-Price, and UGG. Tremmel has since overseen social media for CoinDesk’s festival Consensus, iVoted Festival, and Guns N’ Roses. She most recently produced the opening night party for Bob Marley’s One Love Exhibit in Los Angeles, CrimeCon in Vegas, and numerous premiere parties for award-winning HBO shows.

Tremmel’s marketing campaigns for Bill & Ted’s Face the Music earned a Guinness World Record, the experiential out-of-home activation for HBO Max’s Hacks won a Clio Entertainment Award, and she produced an influencer campaign for HBO Max’s Our Flag Means Death, which was nominated for a Clio Entertainment award.

Bourke joined The Syndicate five years ago after running his own independent PR companies, Canvas Media and Tag Team Media, where he worked with Feist, Tegan & Sara, Death Cab For Cutie, and more. Bourke’s recent clients include corporate communications for the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) and global music company Amuse, music PR for The Ally Coalition and Taco Bell’s Feed The Beat program as well as successful album campaigns for Nation of Language, Shout Out Louds, Tokyo Police Club, and Naughty By Nature’s 30th Anniversary. He was previously Senior Director of Publicity.

McGinnis started as a College radio promoter at The Syndicate and was recently Senior Director of Radio Promotion. He’s since nurtured the department’s growth from college, specialty, and metal promotion formats to working on Top 10 AAA singles for Jean Dawson and Arcade Fire. Joe has also had successful Non-Comm/AAA campaigns for Steve Lacy, Tyler Childers, Lord Huron, Nation of Language, Hot Chip, Ethel Cain, Santigold, Cuco, and Twin Shadow, and No. 1 albums by War on Drugs, St. Vincent, Clairo and Modest Mouse.

“Amy, Brendan, and Joe have all demonstrated exceptional leadership in guiding their teams to new heights,” said President and General Manager Graham Rothenberg. “Each of them brings a unique and creative vision to each project they touch. I’m thrilled to recognize all of their contributions to The Syndicate.”

Founded in 1998 as an independent college radio promotion company, The Syndicate is celebrating its 25th year of business in 2023. The Weehawken, NJ-based organization also has offices in Los Angeles.

Tremmel, Bourke, and McGinnis all work out of the Weehawken office. Congratulations!