Nickelback To Be Featured In A New Exhibit At Canada’s National Music Centre

CALGARY (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian rock legends Nickelback will be the focus on a brand-new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Center ahead of the band’s induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame this month.

Comprised of Chad Kroeger, Mike Kroeger, Ryan Peake, and Daniel Adair, Nickelback is Canada’s top-selling rock band, generating more than 10 billion streams behind chart-topping hits such as “How You Remind Me,” “Photograph,” “Someday” and “Rockstar.”

Nickelback’s new temporary exhibition at Studio Bell in Calgary was developed in partnership with The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS).

The new exhibition launches ahead of the diamond-certified band’s induction at the 2023 JUNO Awards in Edmonton on Monday, March 13.

“We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past few decades and love that our story and songs continue to impact and entertain people globally,” said Chad Kroeger. “We’re humbled and blown away by this induction; and to have an exhibition at the National Music Centre in our home province of Alberta is just further icing on the cake. We hope fans have a chance to enjoy the exhibition in Calgary and we can’t wait to see everyone when we head out on tour.”

“Nickelback has created an unparalleled legacy in music as the most commercially successful band that Canada has ever seen,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO, NMC. “National Music Centre is proud to celebrate Nickelback’s massive contributions to Canada’s music story with this new exhibition. We hope fans enjoy it.”