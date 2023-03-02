Get 15% Off Of Your CelebrityAccess Subscription Price With Our March Flash Sale

This week only, you can snag a subscription to CelebrityAccess for 15% off the usual price.

A subscription gives you access to our comprehensive databases that provide key contact information on all aspects of the live entertainment industry, from agents and managers to venues and talent buyers.

Your subscription also includes our new social analytics tools which provide important insights into social media data, including geographic demographics, music streaming trends on major platforms, and artist search trends.

Act now as this is a limited time offer. The sale expires on March 4th.

Marc Gentilella, CEO / Founder: “Twenty-five years ago, when CA was created, our goal was to deliver the best entertainment industry data and software. We accomplished this when we released CA 1.0 and 2.0., enabling our grassroots company to become a leader in the entertainment industry – globally. CelebrityAccess is known for assembling the most current detailed data and news to the entertainment industry.

“During the pandemic, CelebrityAccess teams did not sit around waiting for something to do when “live” events and business came to a halt. In fact, we dove deep into a total transformation of our site and data products, and our first creation, from that work, is our new social analytics tool along with many new data products which are still in the development pipeline.

“We’ve already redesigned all our free product offerings such as news, top box office scores, new tours, etc. that now operate at incredible speeds and display in clear, easy to read formats, regardless of platform or device used.

“CA has also entered into an exciting alliance with Bandsintown (BIT) – an artist services platform connecting over 560,000 artists with their fans and was named one of the world’s greatest apps in 2014 by Business Insider. CA has integrated Bandsintown tour dates into our website and with it users will have access to CA and Bandsintown tour dates along with the ability to purchase tickets. BIT’s Fabrice Sergent has built a fabulous product and we could not be prouder to work with his team on this project.

“However, the most exciting change to our website is the addition of CA Social Analytics – a deep dive into the social metrics of our industry.”

