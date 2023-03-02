The CMA Hosts The 13th Annual Triple Play Awards In Nashville

The 13th Annual CMA Triple Play Awards on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Saint Elle in Nashville, TN. (Courtesy CMA)

NASHVILLE, TN (CelebrityAccess) — The Country Music Association’s 13th CMA Triple Play Awards took place in Nashville on Wednesday night, honoring 16 country artists who wrote three different #1 hits within a 12 month period.

Honorees this year include Rhett Akins, Kurt Allison, Luke Combs, Jesse Frasure, Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley (x2), Charlie Handsome, Michael Hardy, Ben Johnson, Tully Kennedy, Shane McAnally, Chase McGill, Thomas Rhett, Ernest Keith Smith, Josh Thompson, and Morgan Wallen.

During the awards gala at Saint Elle in Nashville, award winners were honored with video packages highlighting their No. 1 songs.

Additionally, Jody Williams, Founder of Jody Williams Songs, was presented with the 2022 CMA Songwriter Advocate Award. Williams was treated to performances by Ashley McBryde, who performed her newly released single, “Light On In The Kitchen”; Robert Earl Keen, who performed “Feelin’ Good Again,” and Eric Church, who showcased his brand-new, unreleased song “My Nebraska.”

The ceremony was hosted by CMA Board member and composer, Jim Beavers.

he 13th CMA Triple Play Awards recipients were recognized for the following:

Rhett Akins

“To Be Loved By You,” recorded by Parker McCollum

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Half Of Me,” recorded by Thomas Rhett featuring Riley Green

Kurt Allison

“Blame It On You,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“If I Didn’t Love You,” recorded by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood

“Trouble With A Heartbreak,” recorded by Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

“Cold As You,” recorded by Combs

“Doin’ This,” recorded by Combs

“The Kind Of Love We Make,” recorded by Combs

Jesse Frasure

“Whiskey And Rain,” recorded by Michael Ray

“One Mississippi,” recorded by Kane Brown

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

Nicolle Galyon

“Gone,” recorded by Dierks Bentley

“half of my hometown,” recorded by Kelsea Ballerini

“Thought You Should Know,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Ashley Gorley

“Sand In My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Beers On Me,” recorded by Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY

“You Proof,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Take My Name,” recorded by Parmalee

“New Truck,” recorded by Dylan Scott

Charlie Handsome

“I Love My Country,” recorded by Florida Georgia Line

“More Than My Hometown,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Michael Hardy

“Single Saturday Night,” recorded by Cole Swindell

“Sand In My Boots,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Beers On Me,” recorded by Dierks Bentley featuring BRELAND and HARDY

Ben Johnson

“Take My Name,” recorded by Parmalee

“Best Thing Since Backroads,” recorded by Jake Owen

“New Truck,” recorded by Dylan Scott

Tully Kennedy

“Blame It On You,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“If I Didn’t Love You,” recorded by Jason Aldean

“Trouble With A Heartbreak,” recorded by Jason Aldean

Shane McAnally

“half of my hometown,” recorded by Kelsea Ballerini

“23,” recorded by Sam Hunt

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” recorded by Ashley McBryde and Carly Pearce

Chase McGill

“Waves,” recorded by Luke Bryan

“Never Say Never,” recorded by Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson

“Don’t Think Jesus,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Thomas Rhett

“Country Again,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“Slow Down Summer,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” recorded by Cole Swindell

Ernest Keith Smith

“Breaking Up Was Easy In The 90’s,” recorded by Sam Hunt

“One Mississippi,” recorded by Kane Brown

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

Josh Thompson

“Whiskey And Rain,” recorded by Michael Ray

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Morgan Wallen

“Half Of Me,” recorded by Thomas Rhett

Morgan Wallen

“Wasted On You,” recorded by Wallen

“Thought You Should Know,” recorded by Wallen

“You Proof,” recorded by Wallen