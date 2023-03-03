Mohegan Sun Arena Cancels Great White Show Due To The Station Nightclub Fire Anniversary

MONTVILLE, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Mohegan Sun Arena announced that a performance by the band Great White has been canceled due to its proximity of the 20th anniversary of the deadly Station Nightclub fire in Rhode Island.

The show, which featured Great White, Stryper, and Guns N’ Roses’ Steven Adler, was scheduled for March 25th.

The fire, which took place on February 20, 2003, at a Great White show at Station Nightclub in Warwick, started when the band’s on-stage pyrotechnics ignite sound insulation, resulting in a deadly inferno.

The blaze was one of the deadliest in United States history, left 100 dead and 230 injured, resulted in prison terms for tour manager Daniel Biechele and club co-owner Michael Derderian.

In a statement to local media, Mohegan Sun’s President of Sports and Entertainment Tom Cantone said he was unaware of the proximity of the March 25th booking to the anniversary of the tragedy.

“Out of respect and sensitivity to the anniversary, Mohegan Sun has postponed the performance and at this time does not have plans for a rescheduled date,” Cantone told local NBC affiliate WJAR.