The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Gina Gershon – Showgirls, Face/Off, Killer Joe, House of Versace

Gina is very revealing and a lot of fun as she tells how she got her start in acting and the best advice she got as a young actress, and what it was like working with the great David Mamet on Broadway. We hear about her directorial debut and the challenges she faced directing her first film. Hear why Frank Sinatra was such a big inspiration to Gina. And Gina explains why she is concerned that we have become so divisive as a country, what we can do to come together as a nation and much more.