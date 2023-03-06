FPC And Live Nation Add 30 Dates To Wisconsin’s #IVoted Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) — Ahead of Wisconsin’s upcoming election on April 4th, FPC Live and Live Nation have teamed up with the non-partisan non-profit #iVoted to help drive voter participation.

To support the cause, FPC has added more than 30 concerts in Madison to the to #iVoted WI Sweepstakes, including shows at The Sylvee, Coliseum at Alliant Energy Center, Barrymore Theatre, Majestic Theatre, High Noon Saloon, Orpheum Theater & Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum.

Participating Madison shows include performances by Lil Wayne, Andrew Bird, The String Cheese Incident, Paul Reiser, Fruit Bats, Delta Rae, Shinedown and more who join previously announced Milwaukee shows including Lucius, Bouncing Souls, Bikini Kill, Ministry, Joywave, Jukebox The Ghost, Tennis, and The Summer Set.

The newly added shows join 30 previously announced Milwaukee concerts that U.S. citizens can win tickets to by taking a selfie from outside their nearest polling place or at home with a blank, unmarked ballot and submitting it at ivotedfestival.org.

The April 4th state supreme court election has both local and national significance, and, as noted by the New York Times “carries bigger policy stakes than any other race in the country this year.”

“I’m deeply moved to see the teams at FPC Live and Live Nation join our Milwaukee concert promoters in the #iVoted Wisconsin Sweepstakes, resulting in 70 concerts that the public can win tickets to – all to celebrate and amplify the importance of voting,” said #IVoted’s Emily White.