Gov’t Mule Announces Dark Side Of The Mule Tour For Summer 2023

(CelebrityAccess) — The legendary jam band Gov’t Mule announced plans to hit the road this summer for a 12-date summer amphitheater tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the Dark Side of the Mule Tour kicks off on July 22nd at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ and is scheduled to conclude at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on August 19th.

To mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Pink Floyd’s seminal album “Dark Side of the Moon”, Govt Mule wil; revive their rare Pink Floyd tribute performance which will be presented after a full set of Gov’t Mule Music

Gov’t Mule first debuted Dark Side of the Mule on Halloween 2008 at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston and later recaptured the vibe as a live album in 2014. Since then, they have only performed it live 10 times in total.

Additionally, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening will provide support for the tour.

Dark Side Of The Mule Tour Dates

July 22 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 23 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival

August 2 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 3 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 4 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 9 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

August 11 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

August 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 15 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 17 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 18 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

August 19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center