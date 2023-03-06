Moe Bandy Inducted Into The Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame

FORT WORTH, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Country music legend Moe Bandy has become the latest musician to be inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Bandy was inducted as part of the Hall’s 2023 Class, along with the late rodeo icons Cleo Hearn and Boots O’Neal; The Texas Ranger Division of the Department of Public Safety; and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

“This is a huge honor and one I am very thankful for,” smiles Bandy. “Many know me as a country singer, but I used to compete in every bull riding competition I could. Once it’s in your blood, it never leaves. To be included in the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame with so many of my heroes is truly humbling and I am thankful!”

Bandy joins a select list of musicians who have been inducted into the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame that includes Willie Nelson, George Strait, Red Steagall, Lyle Lovett, Clay Walker, Robert Earl Keen, Aaron Watson, and Bob Wills.

With a career that spans more than 6 decades, Bandy is best known for hits such as “Just Good Ol’ Boys” (with Joe Stampley) and “I Cheated Me Right Out of You.” His latest album ‘Thank You Lord,’ dropped in January and features collaborations with the likes of The Isaacs, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Nora Lee Allen.