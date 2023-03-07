Peter Gabriel Announces Details For Upcoming 2023 i/o – The Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Today, Peter Gabriel has announced details for the long-awaited North American leg of his i/o – The Tour, a 2023 run across Europe and North America this Spring and Fall.

Produced by Live Nation (LN), the newly announced dates will find Gabriel performing in Ottawa, Toronto, Boston, Philly, NYC, and more. Additional dates in Washington, DC, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, and more are forthcoming.

The general on-sale for the i/o – The Tour North American leg start Friday (March 10) at 10 am local time via livenation.com. Fans will have access to a special pre-sale through the artists’ fan club mailing list, starting today (March 7).

i/o – The Tour

May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena

May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena

May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena

May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena

May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena

June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen

June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

June 19 London, UK The O2

June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Canada

September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre

September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre

September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre

October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena

North America

September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden

September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center

September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden

September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center

October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center

October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum