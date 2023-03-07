Peter Gabriel Announces Details For Upcoming 2023 i/o – The Tour

(CelebrityAccess) – Today, Peter Gabriel has announced details for the long-awaited North American leg of his i/o – The Tour, a 2023 run across Europe and North America this Spring and Fall.
Produced by Live Nation (LN), the newly announced dates will find Gabriel performing in Ottawa, Toronto, Boston, Philly, NYC, and more. Additional dates in Washington, DC, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Detroit, Denver, Dallas, and more are forthcoming.
The general on-sale for the i/o – The Tour North American leg start Friday (March 10) at 10 am local time via livenation.com. Fans will have access to a special pre-sale through the artists’ fan club mailing list, starting today (March 7).
i/o – The Tour
May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena
May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena
May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena
May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena
May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy
May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne
May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz
May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena
June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen
June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome
June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis
June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena
June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena
June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena
June 19 London, UK The O2
June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena
June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro
June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena
June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
Canada
September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre
September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre
September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena
September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre
October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena
North America
September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden
September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden
September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center
October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena
October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center
October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum