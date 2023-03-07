Red Hot Chili Peppers, and John Mayer To Headline Sound On Sound 2023

BRIDGEPORT, CT (CelebrityAccess) — Founders Entertainment and Live Nation revealed the lineup for the 2023 edition of the Sound On Sound music festival, with headliners that include Red Hot Chili Peppers, and John Mayer.

Returning after its successful inaugural year, the festival will take place at Seaside Park in Bridgeport, CT on Saturday, September 30th and Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

For 2023, festival organizers will reconfigure the festival grounds with additional space (doubling the festival’s footprint from 2022) dedicated walkways for ease of movement and three times as many food and beverage vendors as last year.

The fest will also offer upgraded restroom facilities (flushable restrooms throughout the entire festival site), lighting and directional signage enhancements across the venue and parking lot areas, and increased mobile connectivity and coverage through the placement of additional portable cell towers.

The festival will also feature a brand-new stage with all performances taking place on a single large turntable stage with state-of-the-art audio and visual production. With the new stage, performances will take place back to back with no interruptions or overlapping sets, Founders said.

Along with the headliners, the festival’s lineup also includes Alanis Morissette, Trey Anastasio Band, Hozier, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Lord Huron, Dispatch, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Mt. Joy, Steel Pulse, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price and more.

“I am beyond excited to bring both the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Fairfield County’s favorite son John Mayer to Sound On Sound 2023. Along with Alanis Morissette, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Trey Anastasio and so many other emerging and classic artists – this year’s festival will be awesome,” said Jim Koplik, President Live Nation CT and Upstate NY.

“We are thrilled to bring the second annual Sound On Sound back to Seaside Park. Festival goers can expect to be wowed. The experience will be bigger and better this year from the acts, to the site, to the food and beverage offerings. We have turned the traditional festival upside down and created something really special for Connecticut,” said Howard Saffan, Partner, Sound On Sound.

The festival has also received support from the City of Bridgeport, with Mayor Joe Ganim stating: “The City of Bridgeport is happy to announce that Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer will be our headliners for this year’s Sound On Sound festival. Tens of thousands of people from all over will be visiting Bridgeport to enjoy top notch entertainment, utilize restaurants and services in the city and surrounding communities, while being exposed to one of Bridgeport’s best assets, Seaside Park. As mayor, I cannot be prouder or happier.”