Former Apple Music Global Creative Director Larry Jackson Launches New Music Company – Gamma

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry veteran and former Apple Music Global Creative Director Larry Jackson and veteran music executive Ike Youssef have unveiled their new music and technology company, Gamma. Gamma is based in Los Angeles with offices in London and New York City.

The new company is described as a “modern media and music company created to revolutionize the way artists create, distribute, and monetize their content and brand.” The company plans to work with musicians and other creators on all of their creative output, whether that is music, video, film, podcasts, fashion, or any other creative material.

The company enters the music industry with financial backing from Eldridge, Apple, and A24 – reported to be worth $1 billion based on available capital, including equity and debt, reports Bloomberg.

Jackson and Youssef have acquired a team ripe with years of experience. For the UK, Ben Cook is returning to a senior position. Cook left Atlantic in 2019 after it was discovered he had dressed up as a member of the Queens rap group Run D.M.C. several years earlier. Cook who was President of Atlantic UK since 2014 stated at the time saying “my appearance was offensive and I made a terrible mistake.” He also explained it was intended as a tribute to the rap pioneers but had “learned a great deal from this event and will resolutely continue to champion these values moving forward.”

Cook has been named President of UK and Europe at Gamma.

Other appointments include former Apple execs Scott Seviour (CMO) and Nathalie Besharat (EVP of content operations), as well as A&R Breyon Prescott (EVP of content and music) and Roy LaManna (chief technology and product officer). LaManna was co-founder and CEO of rights management and distribution platform Vydia, which was acquired late last year by Gamma.

“The power of intellectual property and creative expression cannot be contained to any one format,” said Jackson. “The artists shaping today’s culture not only create music, but also video, film, podcasts, fashion, and more. They shouldn’t have to jump through multiple hoops to express themselves. Gamma is built with the flexibility and aptitude that creators need to connect with fans on all formats and across all channels – with transparency and no restriction.”

In terms of content creation, Gamma said in a statement: “Whether the artist is interested in recording and distributing an album, composing new music, producing short or long-form visual content, developing a podcast, or launching a consumer products business, Gamma supports its creators with the means and resources to execute their vision.”

Gamma has established deals with Snoop Dogg and the Death Row catalog, Rick Ross, Naomi Campbell, and The Shade Room.