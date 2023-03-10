Actor Robert Blake, Dead At 89

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning actor of stage and screen who was charged and ultimately acquitted of the murder of his wife, has died. He was 89.

The Associated Press reported that Blake died from heart disease at home in Los Angeles.

Blake, who was once regarded as one of the finest actors of his generation, was best known for his Emmy-winning role on the television series Baretta, but also appeared in numerous westerns and films such as David Lynch’s Lost Highways.

Born as Michael James Vincenzo Gubitosi in Nutley, New Jersey, Blake began acting while still a young child, appearing in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “Our Gang” short film where he was cast as Mickey. His other roles as a young actor included appearances in the serialized Red Ryder westerns and The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, where he played a Mexican child selling lottery tickets.

Following a mandatory stint in the U.S. Army, Blake developed an addiction to heroin and cocaine but refocused on his acting career, taking classes with the famed acting teacher Jeff Corey.

Blake developed a reputation for his skill as an adult actor, with breakout roles that include his portrayal of Perry Smith in the screen adaptation of Truman Capote’s “In Cold Blood” and Charles “Bucky” Harris in the John F. Kennedy biopic PT 109.

He also found success on the small screen in numerous roles, including his portrayal of Detective Anthony Vincenzo “Tony” Baretta in 85 episodes of the award-winning ABC drama “Baretta.”

His career was derailed in 2001 when his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, was murdered outside of a Los Angeles restaurant. Blake and his bodyguard, Earle Caldwell, were arrested and charged in connection with the killing but he was ultimately exonerated on one count of murder and one count of solicitation of murder, with a second solicitation of murder charged dropped after the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

Despite his exoneration in criminal charges, Blake was successfully sued by Bakley’s family and ordered to pay $30 million in restitution before the penalty assessment was ultimately reduced to $15 million.

Following his acquittal, Blake maintained a low profile, selling memorabilia and occasionally sitting for interviews.

Blake is survived by two children from his first marriage, Noah and Delinah Blake, and Rose Blake, his daughter with Bakley.