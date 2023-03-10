Declan McKenna Announces ‘The Big Return’ Tour With Over 50 Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Declan McKenna recently had a 16-date sold-out run in the US in 2022 and Thursday (March 9) he announced his next set of tour stops with the The Big Return tour of North America – hitting over 50 cities.

McKenna said he is, “buzzing to get this new era underway all across North America this year! We’ll be weaving in some new material on the tour that I’m more than ready to show everyone. Expect Big, Expect my Return.”

McKenna will hit the likes of Washington, DC, Nashville, Atlanta, NYC, Brooklyn, LA, and more between May and November. The tour kicks off May 25 at Montreal’s Corona Theatre and will feature support by Allie Crow Buckley, Eli Smart, and the Oracle Sisters.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (March 17) at 10 am local time. The artist presale starts Tuesday (March 14) at 10 am local time with the Spotify pre-sale beginning Wednesday (March 15).

McKenna has been in the studio working with producer Gianluca Buccellati in LA and his hometown of Brighton, UK on the follow-up to his last album, Zeros. The full tour itinerary is below.

Declan McKenna’s Big Return Tour Dates

Leg 1

Special Guest: Oracle Sisters

May 25 | Montreal, QC | Corona Theatre

May 27| Boston, MA |Boston Calling*

May 28 | Albany, NY | Empire Life

May 30 | Syracuse, NY | The Westcott Theater

May 31 | Buffalo, NY | Town Ballroom

Jun 01 | Pittsburgh, PA | Mr. Smalls Theatre

Jun 02 | Philadelphia, PA | Union Transfer

Jun 04 | Montclair, NJ | The Wellmont Theater

Jun 05 | Washington, DC | The Anthem

Jun 06 | Richmond, VA | The National

Jun 08 | Carrboro, NC | Cat’s Cradle

Jun 09 | Asheville, NC | The Orange Peel

Jun 11 | Knoxville, TN | The Mill & Mine

Jun 13 | Orlando, FL | The Beacham

Jun 14 | St. Petersburg, FL | Jannus Live

Jun 17 | Birmingham, AL | Zydeco

Jun 18 | Atlanta, GA | The Eastern

Jun 19 | Louisville, KY | Mercury Ballroom

Leg 2

Special guest: Eli Smart

Jul 11 | Toronto, ON | Danforth Music Hall

Jul 13|Ottawa, Ontario|Ottawa Bluesfest*

Jul 15 | South Burlington, VT | Higher Ground

Jul 17 | Portland, ME | State Theatre

Jul 18 | Providence, RI | Fete Music Hall

Jul 20 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Steel

Jul 21 | New York, NY | Webster Hall

Jul 22 | Harrisburg, PA | XL Live

Jul 25 | Cleveland, OH | Agora Ballroom

Jul 26 | Detroit, MI | The Majestic Theatre

Jul 28 | Cincinnati, OH | Bogart’s

Jul 29 | Indianapolis, IN | Deluxe at Old National Centre

Jul 30 | Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Aug 01 | St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall

Aug 25|Leeds, UK|Leeds Festival*

Aug 27|Reading, UK|Reading Festival*