Beatport Launches A Web3 Collectibles Marketplace

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Beatport, a digital download and streaming platform focused on servicing professional DJs, announced the launch of Beatport.io, a digital Web3 collectible marketplace.

Powered by the Polkadot blockchain and developed in partnership with Define Creative, Beatport.io will launch on Aventus, a Web3 solutions provider for enterprises and parachain in the Polkadot ecosystem.

The platform will allow record labels and artists to create and sell digital assets while expanding brand recognition with fans through digital collectibles.

Artists can use digital NFT collectibles as part of music release strategies, providing fans with early access to bonus features such as unreleased tracks, discounted tickets, and access to global events and interactive experiences, Beatport said.

“The electronic music community has always been at the forefront of cultural shifts and their early embrace of Web3 and all the promise it offers is no different. To usher in a new era for the electronic music space, we felt it was important to join forces with a trusted, long-time leader in the blockchain space. Polkadot’s open and interoperable ecosystem enables us to seamlessly tap into Web3 and celebrate electronic music by connecting fans with their favorite artists in unique and powerful new ways,” stated Ed Hill, SVP of Beatport’s Media Group.

“The Web3 revolution has created incredible new avenues for artists to regain autonomy and engage their fans. There is immense opportunity in this market to provide fans access to a variety of new content streams, creating communities with loyalty unlike anything we’ve seen before, and for the artists to reap the majority of the return. We’re thrilled to be a part of this important endeavor for the music industry,” added Alan Vey, Founder & CEO of Aventus.

Along with the launch of their new NFT marketplace, Beatport and Polkadot are also teaming up to stage a series of 10 “major” events during the next year and a half. Each event will mark the launch of a new NFT collection accessible via Polkadot-integrated wallets. The events will be produced by Beatport and will take place alongside major music and Web3 events.