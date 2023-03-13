Jimmy Eat World And Manchester Orchestra Announce Amplified Echoes Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Two American indie rock bands – Jimmy Eat World and the Manchester Orchestra – are teaming up for the Amplified Echoes Tour which will hit amphitheaters across North America this summer.

Produced by Live Nation, the double headline tour kicks off at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana on July 11th with additional shows in markets such as Los Angeles, Nashville, New York before wrapping at Skyline Stage at the Mann in Philadelphia on August 26th.

The tour will also be supported on all dates by Middle Kids.

Ticket presales begin on March 14th for Citi customers with additional presales taking place throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Thursday, March 16.

THE AMPLIFIED ECHOES TOUR 2023 DATES:

Tue Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater

Fri Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium

Sat Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sun Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tue Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

Fri Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Sat Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan

Sun Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors

Tue Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater

Thu Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Sat Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Mon Aug 07 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Tue Aug 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Wed Aug 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

Sun Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Tue Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club

Wed Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

Fri Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors

Sun Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Mon Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park

Thu Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Fri Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo

Sat Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA –Skyline Stage at the Mann