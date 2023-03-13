Jimmy Eat World And Manchester Orchestra Announce Amplified Echoes Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Two American indie rock bands – Jimmy Eat World and the Manchester Orchestra – are teaming up for the Amplified Echoes Tour which will hit amphitheaters across North America this summer.
Produced by Live Nation, the double headline tour kicks off at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater in Missoula, Montana on July 11th with additional shows in markets such as Los Angeles, Nashville, New York before wrapping at Skyline Stage at the Mann in Philadelphia on August 26th.
The tour will also be supported on all dates by Middle Kids.
Ticket presales begin on March 14th for Citi customers with additional presales taking place throughout the week ahead of the general on sale starting Thursday, March 16.
THE AMPLIFIED ECHOES TOUR 2023 DATES:
Tue Jul 11 – Missoula, MT – Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater
Fri Jul 14 – Spokane, WA – The Podium
Sat Jul 15 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
Sun Jul 16 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Tue Jul 18 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Wed Jul 19 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
Fri Jul 21 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park
Sat Jul 22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan
Sun Jul 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex Outdoors
Tue Jul 25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheater
Thu Jul 27 – St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park
Fri Jul 28 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Sat Jul 29 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit
Sun Jul 30 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon Aug 07 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Tue Aug 08 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
Wed Aug 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri Aug 11 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
Sun Aug 13 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Tue Aug 15 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave/Eagles Club
Wed Aug 16 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
Fri Aug 18 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sat Aug 19 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors
Sun Aug 20 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Mon Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – SummerStage In Central Park
Thu Aug 24 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Fri Aug 25 – Buffalo, NY – Outer Harbor Buffalo
Sat Aug 26 – Philadelphia, PA –Skyline Stage at the Mann