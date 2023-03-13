The Weeknd And Ron Sakamoto Among The Opening Night Juno Honorees

EDMONTON (CelebrityAccess) — The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences revealed the winners of the 2023 JUNO Opening Night Awards with Canadian music icon The Weeknd taking top honors.

The Weeknd took home four awards this year, including Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Pop Album of the Year. This latest haul of trophies brings his lifetime total to 21 Junos, surpassing the legendary Celine Dion and tieing with Bryan Adams as the second most decorated JUNO Award winner of all time.

Famed Canadian country music manager and promoter Ron Sakamoto was honored with the prestigious Walt Grealis Special Achievement Award for his significant contributions to music and the artists who create it.

Kevin Drew, co-founder of the famed Canadian indie rock band Broken Social Scene was presented with the MusiCounts Inspired Minds Ambassador Award Presented by CST Foundation for his role at the launch of the MusiCounts TD Community Music Program, which has awarded $3.9 million to community groups and not-for-profits since 2013.

Other honorees for 2023 include Calgary’s Caity Gyorgy (Vocal Jazz Album of the Year), Grande Prairie’s Tenille Townes (Country Album of the Year Presented by Edmonton’s Best Hotels) and Edmonton’s The Bearhead Sisters.

The 2023 JUNO Opening Night Awards Presented by Music Canada are available to rewatch on-demand via CBC Gem or CBCMusic.ca/junos.

The 52nd annual Juno Awards will air live across Canada from Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday, March 13 at 8 p.m. ET.