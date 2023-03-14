American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) Announces Promotions and New Hires

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) is a not-for-profit trade organization headquartered in NYC, representing over 600 indie record labels. Today (March 14), the organization has announced two promotions and two new hires.

Evan Plake was promoted to Director of Partnerships, and Chirag Patel to Associate Membership. The company has also hired Greyson Zeng as the Community Manager and Nicolle Gutierrez Ospina as Executive Assistant and Accounts Administrator.

A2IM President and CEO Richard James Burgess said, “I am delighted to congratulate Patel and Plake on their well-earned promotions, which reflect their commitment to excellence and A2IM’s mission, I also welcome Zeng in a newly created position for the growth of the organization and Ospina, who will support our mission through her critical administrative role.”

Plake was previously Senior Manager, Memberships, and will oversee partnerships and creative collaborations across the organization’s membership roster.

Patel, the co-founder of Orange Octopus Records in India moved to the US and attended NYU before landing a position as the Executive Assistant and Accounts Administrator.

Zeng is a music marketing executive/strategist/producer with over a decade of experience supporting award-winning producers such as Tricky Stewart, Sterling Fox, and Dash Berlin. As Community Manager, he will support the organization in growing and curating its digital and in-person communities.

Ospina was most recently an Associate Business Manager for Gold Business Management and grew up listening to a variety of music genres such as salsa, vallenato, and rock due to the diverse taste of her Colombian-born parents.

