BMI Names John Coletta SVP & MD Of International

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Royalty collections society BMI announced the promotion of John Coletta to the post of Senior Vice President & Managing Director, International.

Coletta will assume his new duties immediately and will be based in New York, reporting to BMI’s Mike Steinberg, BMI’s Executive Vice President of Licensing & Creative, who will now also oversee the Company’s International department.

In his new role at BMI, Colleta will oversee the company’s efforts to maximize global royalty collection while collaborating with foreign performing rights societies. He will also work to modernize BMI’s reciprocal agreements and oversee global copyright initiatives.

Coletta assumes the role from Karen Buse, BMI’s Vice President International Society Relations, who agreed to work in an interim capacity while a search for a full time replacement was conducted.

“John is truly well positioned to take on this role. As our lead international lawyer, he has been integral to multiple strategic initiatives for the company and has established strong and trusted relationships with our sister societies around the world. I have no doubt that his extensive expertise in international relations paired with his deep knowledge of BMI, having started his career here, will make John a powerful advocate for our worldwide creative community,” stated Mike O’Neill, BMI President & CEO.

“As BMI continues to focus on global opportunities and maximizing international royalties for our affiliates, it makes perfect sense for our International team to integrate with our Licensing department, reporting to Mike Steinberg. I look forward to the great results from this partnership,” O’Neill added.

A long-time BMI executive, Coletta most recently served as Vice President of International Legal & Business Affairs but has held multiple roles at BMI, including Director of Operations & Business Affairs, Senior Director of Business Affairs for Digital Licensing, Assistant Vice President of Legal and Assistant Vice President of International Legal & Business Affairs. He joined BMI in 1992 as an intern in the Media Relations department and later became BMI’s first Director of Online Communications.

Coletta holds a Bachelor’s degree in Music from New York University’s Music and Business Technology program and earned his JD from Fordham Law School.