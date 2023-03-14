Winners Announced For The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards

EDMONTON, CA (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) and CBC celebrated Canada’s biggest night in music Monday night (March 13) at The 52nd Annual JUNO Awards. Hosted for the second time by Marvel superstar Simu Liu, the awards were broadcast from Rogers Place in Edmonton. The first traveling JUNOS since 2019, the highly anticipated show opened with Calgary native and five-time JUNO Nominee, Tate McRae, and an energetic performance of her pop-punk hit “she’s all i wanna be.”
Canada’s native son The Weeknd (born Abel Tesfaye) became the second most decorated JUNO winner in history adding Album of the Year to his collection Monday night. He now has 22 wins under his belt in just ten years, breaking his tie with Bryan Adams, while Anne Murray holds the top spot as the JUNOS’ most decorated with 25 awards, respectively.
“I am so honored to be recognized like this from my home country that I love so much. I’m so humbled by all this and could never thank the fans enough,” The Weeknd said in a statement.
Singer, songwriter, and producer, AP Dhillon, made JUNOS history as the first artist to sing entirely in Punjabi on the JUNO Awards stage, performing his chart-topping hit “Summer High” to a cheering crowd.
All first-time winners and musical collaborators, Banx & Ranx (Breakthrough Group of the Year) together with Preston Pablo (Breakthrough Artist of the Year) and Rêve (Dance Recording of the Year), had audiences out of their seats and dancing to the beat with a special mashup performance of their hit singles “Headphones,” “CTRL + ALT + DEL” and “Flowers Need Rain.”
The TikTok JUNO Fan Choice award was given to punk-pop princess Avril Lavigne, bringing her total JUNO count to 10 awards.
Arkells received the Group of the Year award for the sixth time, breaking a record and being the group with the most awards in that category. Savannah Re also had a three-peat – taking home the traditional R&B Recording of the Year award for the third year in a row.
Canada’s hip-hop community came together for a collaborative performance shining a spotlight on the 50th anniversary of the genre. With involvement from ADVANCE, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective (BMBC), and the JUNO Rap Music Advisory Committee, the four-song medley was written and produced by award-winning artist and four-time JUNO Award Winner Kardinal Offishall, who hosted the segment alongside 2022 JUNO Award winner Haviah Mighty. Rich Kidd mixed the track, while veteran entertainer DJ Mel Boogie added her own unique spin to the music live on stage.
The festivities began with Kardinal and hip hop pioneer Michie Mee performing her hit “Jamaican Funk,” before launching into Dream Warriors’ timeless “My Definition of a Boombastic Jazz Style.” Four-time JUNO Award winner Choclair followed with his beat “Let’s Ride” and the showcase ended with TOBi serenading audiences with his lyrical rap single “Flowers.” The performance led to the presentation of Rap Album of the Year (TOBi), who wins for the second time.
The evening’s broadcast included Nickelback’s highly anticipated induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Yet another Marvel superstar – Ryan Reynolds made a special virtual appearance to induct the group and celebrate the band for their incredible contributions to Canadian music, which included a greeting from Michael Bublé who congratulated the band.
Nickelback performed a medley of their chart-topping and most iconic rock tracks including “Rockstar,” “How You Remind Me,” and “Animals.”
Four more Canadian artists will be inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2023, when the annual induction ceremony returns to Studio Bell on May 18. Renowned French Canadian singer Diane Dufresne, veteran jazz pianist Dr. Oliver Jones, country music superstar Terri Clark and rock legends Trooper will all be honored for their contributions to Canada’s music history.
MusiCounts recognized Canadian music educator, Jewel Casselman (Lakewood School, Winnipeg, MB), not only for her impact on students but also within the community and the music education field, with the MusiCounts Teacher of the Year Award. She is the first elementary school teacher to win this award and after an astonishing 34-year career, will retire at the end of this school year.
The awards also featured performances by Alexisonfire, Aysanabee and Northern Cree, Jessie Reyez, and Tenille Townes.
Fans can rewatch every performance and memorable moment from the 52nd Annual JUNO Awards broadcast, on CBC Gem, CBCMusic.ca/junos, and The JUNO Awards social channels. Scroll down to find out who else took home the more than 40 awards given. Winners in bold and the color red.
TikTok Juno fan choice
Avril Lavigne
Lauren Spencer-Smith
MacKenzie Porter
Preston Pablo
Rêve
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Reklaws
The Weeknd
Tyler Shaw
Single of the year
“Bite Me,” Avril Lavigne
“Flowers Need Rain,” Preston Pablo and Banx & Ranx
“When You’re Gone,” Shawn Mendes
“She’s all I Wanna Be,” Tate McRae
“Sacrifice,” the Weeknd
International album of the year
=, Ed Sheeran
Harry’s House, Harry Styles
Montero, Lil Nas X
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Red (Taylor’s Version), Taylor Swift
Album of the year
Who Hurt You?, Ali Gatie
Love Sux, Avril Lavigne
Demons Protected By Angels, Nav
I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae
Dawn FM, the Weeknd
Artist of the year
Avril Lavigne
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Michael Bublé
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Group of the year
Arcade Fire
Arkells
Billy Talent
Metric
The Reklaws
Breakthrough artist of the year
Dax
Devon Cole
Preston Pablo
RealestK
Rêve
Breakthrough group of the year
Banx & Ranx
Harm & Ease
Rare Americans
Tommy Lefroy
Wild Rivers
Songwriter of the year
Abel Tesfaye: “Less Than Zero” (co-songwriters Tomoko Yamaguch, Hamada Tetsuro, Daniel Lopatin, the Weeknd); “Out of Time” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord); “Sacrifice” (co-songwriters Max Martin, Fragogian Josefsson, Axel Hedfors, Oscar Holter, Sebastian Ingrosso, Carl Nordstrom, Kevin Duane McCord).
Faouzia: “Anybody Else” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Michelle Buzz, Sean Davidson);
“Puppet” (co-songwriters Andre Davidson, Johnny Goldstein, Sean Davidson); “RIP, Love” (co-songwriters Fran Hall, Jakke Erixson).
Tate McRae: “Chaotic” (co-songwriter Victoria Zaro); “Feel Like Shit” (co-songwriters Victoria Zaro, Jacob Hindlin, Russell J Chell); “She’s all I Wanna Be” (co-songwriter Greogry Kurstin).
Tenille Townes: “The Last Time” (co-songwriters Gordon Sampson, Benjamin Goldsmith); “When you Need It” (co-songwriter Stephen Wrabel); “When’s it Gonna Happen” (co-songwriters Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel).
Tobi: “Before we Panic” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Eric Hagstrom, John Stephen Sudduth, Kevin Martin, Tony Martin, Stephenie Jones, Stephen Wrabel); “Flowers” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Daniele Luppi, Homer Steinweiss, Nick Movshon, Nicole Wray, Leon Michels, Paul Spring); “Move” (co-songwriters Alex Goose, Jessica Lee Hansell, Jon Bap, Robin Hannibal, Tavon Thompson, Tyler Demorest).
Country album of the year
Way Back, High Valley
Honkytonk Revival, Jade Eagleson
Bronco, Orville Peck
Masquerades, Tenille Townes
Good Ol’ Days, the Reklaws
Adult alternative album of the year
Born Losers, Altameda
The Garden, Basia Bulat
Being Somewhere, Dan Mangan
Colder Streams, the Sadies
How is it That I Should Look at the Stars, the Weather Station
Alternative album of the year
Blue Rev, Alvvays
Duality, Luna Li
Sewn Back Together, Ombiigizi
The Unraveling of PupTheBand, Pup
Tongues, Tanya Tagaq
Pop album of the year
In the Meantime, Alessia Cara
Love Sux, Avril Lavigne
The Loneliest Time, Carly Rae Jepsen
I Used to Think I Could Fly, Tate McRae
Dawn FM, the Weeknd
Rock album of the year
Otherness, Alexisonfire
Crisis of Faith, Billy Talent
Get Rollin’, Nickelback
Outta Sight, the Sheepdogs
Explosions, Three Days Grace
Vocal jazz album of the year
Featuring, Caity Gyorgy
Blue, Diana Panton
Venez donc chez moi, Laura Anglade and Sam Kirmayer
Nikki by Starlight, Nikki Yanofsky
The Ostara Project, the Ostara Project
Jazz album of the year
Joy, Ernesto Cervini
A Little Louder Now, Lauren Falls
El Tinajon, Luis Deniz
Rumba, Rafael Zaldivar
Kinds of Love, Renee Rosnes
Jazz album of the year
Semantics, Andrew Rathbun Quintet
Talk Memory, BadBadNotGood
The History of Us, Carn Davidson 9
Desert Bloom, Florian Hoefner Trio
The Dragon’s Tail, Mark Kelso & the Jazz Exiles
Instrumental album of the year
Canadiana, Canadian Brass
Everything was Forever Until it was no More, Esmerine
Iguana, Hard Rubber Orchestra
Aubades, Jean-Michel Blais
Lionheart, Stephan Moccio
Album francophone de l’année
Medium plaisir, Ariane Roy
Mercure en mai, Daniel Bélanger
Pictura de ipse: Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir
Crash, Les Louanges
Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc
Children’s album of the year
Nice to Meet You, Beppie
Say Hello, Jeremy and Jazzy
I am Love, Splash’N Boots
Walk off the Earth & Romeo Eats, Vol. 2, Walk off the Earth and Romeo Eats
Maestro Fresh Wes Presents: Julia the Great, Young Maestro and Keysha Freshh
Classical album of the year (solo artist)
Winner of the 18th International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition Warsaw 2021, Bruce Liu
Prokofiev: Piano Sonatas, Vol. 1, David Jalbert
La Zingarella: Through Romany Songland, Isabel Bayrakdarian
Bach: Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, James Ehnes
Fables, Philip Chiu
Classical album of the year (large ensemble)
Clara – Robert – Johannes: Lyrical Echoes, Canada’s National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Alexander Shelley
Handel: Messiah, HWV 56, Ensemble Caprice, Ensemble Vocal Arts-Quebec, conducted by Matthias Maute, featuring Karina Gauvin
Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen – Arvo Pärt: Symphonie No. 4, ‘Los Angeles,’ I Musici de Montréal, conducted by Jean-Marie Zeitouni
Viola Borealis, Orchestre de l’Agora, conducted by Nicolas Ellis, featuring Marina Thibeault
Radiant Dawn: Music for Advent and Christmas, The Elora Singers, conducted by Mark Vuorinen
Classical album of the year (small ensemble)
Nagamo, Andrew Balfour and musica intima
Hemsi: Chamber Works, ARC Ensemble
Vagues et ombres, collectif9
Early Italian Cello Concertos, Elinor Frey and Rosa Barocca, conducted by Claude Lapalme
De la cour de Louis XIV à Shippagan! Chants traditionnels acadiens et airs de cour du XVIIe siècle, Suzie LeBlanc, Marie Nadeau-Tremblay, Vincent Lauzer, and Sylvain Bergeron
Classical composition of the year
An Overall Augmented Sense of Well-being, Anthony Tan
Bestiary I & II, Bekah Simms
The Black Fish, Keyan Emami
Prayers for Ruins, Nicole Lizée
Supervillain Études, Vincent Ho
Rap album/EP of the year
Gonzo, Boslen
Retrospected (Acoustic), Classified
The Fleur Print Vol. 2, Jazz Cartier
Demons Protected by Angels, Nav
Shall I Continue?, Tobi
Dance recording of the year
“Afterglow,” Bob Moses and Kasablanca
“Shinigami Eyes,” Grimes
“These Nights,” Loud Luxury feat. Kiddo
“Ctrl + Alt + Del,” Rêve
Spiral, Rezz
Contemporary R&B recording of the year
When Flowers Bloom, Adria Kain
“If I get Caught,” dvsn
No Longer in the Suburbs, Dylan Sinclair
Yessie, Jessie Reyez
“WTF,” Savannah Ré
Reggae recording of the year
Water, Ammoye
“Like a Star,” Celena
“Jah Love,” Exco Levi
“In the Streets,” Kairo McLean
“Reggae Party,” Kirk Diamond, Kairo McLean and Finn feat. Kairo McLean
Contemporary Indigenous artist or group of the year
Watin, Aysanabee
Zhawenim, Digging Roots
Code Red, Indian City
Beyond the Reservoir, Julian Taylor
The Crossing, Susan Aglukark
Contemporary roots album of the year
O Glory, Blackie and the Rodeo Kings
That was you and Me, Fortunate Ones
Hold on to Love, Shakura S’Aida
Come Morning, the Bros. Landreth
House of Dreams, the East Pointers
Traditional roots album of the year
Hurricane Clarice, Allison de Groot & Tatiana Hargreaves
20 printemps, Le Vent du Nord
Narrow Line, Mama’s Broke
Tell ‘Em You Were Gold, Pharis & Jason Romero
The Empress, the McDades
Blues album of the year
Long River, Angelique Francis
Midnight Blues, Crystal Shawanda
Thanks for Tomorrow, Harrison Kennedy
Preach to my Soul, Spencer Mackenzie
Live at the King Eddy, the Harpoonist & the Axe Murderer
Contemporary Christian/gospel album of the year
Into the Wild, Dan Bremnes
Trust, Daniel Ojo
Jordan St. Cyr, Jordan St. Cyr
Only Ever Always, Love & the Outcome
The Church Will Rise, Tehillah Worship
Global music album of the year
In the Footsteps of Rumi, Ghalia Benali, Constantinople, Kiya Tabassian
Thieves of Dreams, Lenka Lichtenberg
José Louis and the Paradox of Love, Pierre Kwenders
Vox.Infold, Ruby Singh
Tradisyon, Wesli
Jack Richardson producer of the year
Akeel Henry: “For Tonight,” Giveon (co-producers Sevn Thomas, Jahaan Sweet); “Splash,” John Legend (co-producer Tone, Kevin Ekofo).
Banx & Ranx: “Ctrl + Alt + Del,” Rêve; “Dynamite feat. Sia,” Sean Paul (co-producers Greg Kurstin, Jason Jigzagula Henriques).
Kaytranada: “dog food,” IDK; “Iced Tea,” Joyce Wrice and Kaytranada.
Mike Wise: “10 Things I Hate About You,” Leah Kate; “Yuck,” Charli XCX.
Murda Beatz: “California Breeze,” Lil Baby (co-producer Marcel Korkutata); “Have Mercy,” Chlöe (co-producers Chlöe, BoogzDaBeast, Fnz, Joseph L’Etranger).
Recording engineer of the year
Derek Hoffman: “My Body,” Lili-Ann De Francesco; “Stronger Than you Know,” the East Pointers.
George Seara: “Hell/Heaven,” Keshi; “It’ll be Okay,” Shawn Mendes.
Gus van Go: “Grow up Tomorrow,” the Beaches; “What Feels Like Eternity,” Metric.
Jason Dufour: “She Don’t Know,” Jade Eagleson; “The old Me,” Ria Mae.
Serban Ghenea: “That’s What I Want,” Lil Nas X; “Unholy,” Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras.
Album artwork of the year
Emy Storey (art director, designer, photographer), Becca McFarlane and Pamela Littky (photographers): Crybaby, Tegan and Sara.
Ian Ilavsky (art director and designer), Maciek Szczerbowski (illustrator): Everything was Forever Until it was no More, Esmerine.
Jud Haynes (art director, designer): Kubasongs, Kubasonics.
Kee Avil (art director), Lawrence Fafard (photographer): Crease, Kee Avil.
Lights (art director, illustrator), Virgilio Tzaj (designer), Matt Barnes (photographer): PEP, Lights.
Music video of the year
“Fraud” by Emma Higgins (Jessie Reyez)
“Unholy” by Floria Sigismondi (Sam Smith and Kim Petras)
“Have Mercy” by Karena Evans (Chlöe)
“Different Than Before” by Mayumi Yoshida (Amanda Sum)
“Remember me for Me” by Sterling Larose (SonReal and Lily Moore)
Electronic album of the year
Not OK, Mecha Maiko
Spectrums, Odonis Odonis
Nightmare on Rezz Street 2 Mix, Rezz
Synthetic Season One, Rich Aucoin
Interior, Teen Daze
Metal/hard music album of the year
Psychic Jailbreak, Cancer Bats
Merciless Destruction, Get the Shot
Paid in Full, Skull Fist
Synchro Anarchy, Voivod
Thought Form Descent, Wake
Adult contemporary album of the year
Adventure Book, Francois Klark
Descendant, Jann Arden
He Sang she Sang, Marc Jordan & Amy Sky
Higher, Michael Bublé
A Tyler Shaw Christmas, Tyler Shaw
Comedy album of the year
Let me Hold Your Baby, Courtney Gilmour
Splash Pad, Jackie Pirico
A Person who is Gingerbread, Jon Dore
Here Live, not a Cat, Matt Wright
Things Black Girls Say — the Album, Zabrina Douglas
Traditional R&B/soul recording of the year
“Please do not Lean,” Daniel Caesar feat. BadBadNotGood
Palisade, Jon Vinyl
“All I Need,” Safe
How to Make Love, TheHonestGuy
“Last One,” Savannah Ré feat. Dylan Sinclair
Rap single of the year
“Alejandro Sosa,” 6ixbuzz and Pengz
“Been Himma,” Dom Vallie
“Wrath,” Freddie Dredd
“Twin Flame,” Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak
“Wrong Decisions,” Nav
Underground dance single of the year
“Debonair,” Bensley
“Aye Aye,” Blond:ish and Cameron Jack
“The Time Is (Now),” Fred Everything
“I Knew Techno,” Greg Gow
“Easy,” Tiga
Traditional Indigenous artist or group of the year
Kâkîsimo ᑳᑮᓯᒧᐤ, Cikwes
Katajjausiit, Iva & Angu
Mikwanak Kamôsakinat, Joel Wood
Ôskimacîtahowin: A New Beginning, Northern Cree
Unbreakable, the Bearhead Sisters