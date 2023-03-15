26% Of Musicians Are Skipping Meals Due To The High Cost Of Living

(Hypebot) — One in four professional musicians is skipping some meals because of the overall cost of living, according to a new survey.

This recent survey of 301 professional UK musicians by booking platform Encore Musicians revealed that 26% had skipped a meal due to the cost of living crisis. That is almost twice the national UK average of 14%.

While the UK and EU have been hit somewhat harder than the US by inflation and a slowing economy, the survey points to the hidden struggles of musicians in the U.S. as well.

There are signs that the pain musicians are feeling could get worse.

64% of those surveyed said that their number of gigs has decreased and 39% said that existing bookings are being canceled as a result of the economic crisis. 79% added that rising fuel prices will also limit how far they can travel for gigs.

68% said it’s adversely affected their mental health.

The Encore Musicians survey found:

26% of musicians have skipped a meal within the last 12 most due to the cost of living crisis

64% have seen their number of gigs decrease as a result of the crisis

79% think it’s likely rising fuel prices will limit how far they can travel for gigs

51% have taken a second job as a result of the cost of living crisis

Young and female musicians are the most likely to have seen a drop in gigs

90% feel unconfident in the UK government’s ability to handle the crisis

Bruce Houghton is the Founder and Editor of Hypebot and MusicThinkTank, a Senior Advisor at Bandsintown, President of the Skyline Artists Agency, and a professor for the Berklee College Of Music.