FIFA Relects Gianni Infantino As President For A Second Term

KIGALI, Rwanda (CelebrityAccess) — After being cleared in an investigation by Swiss authorities into his use of private aircraft for travel last month, Gianni Infantino has been re-elected as FIFA’s President.

Infantino faced no opposition in his re-election, paving the way for him to serve his second term in office over the next four years.

The election, which took place at the 73rd FIFA Congress in Kigali, Rwanda, was the first time the organization held an election in Africa, one of the world’s leading regions for football.

Speaking immediately after the re-election to serve from 2023 to 2027, President Infantino said:

“Being FIFA President is an incredible honor, an incredible privilege, and it is also a great responsibility. I am truly humbled and touched by your support, and I promise you that I will continue serving FIFA, serving football all over the world and serving all 211 FIFA member associations.”

Following his re-election, Infantino revealed that the 32-team FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this year will play for a bigger prize purse, with more than USD 150 million on the line. That’s more than three times the value from the last tournament in 2019, and ten times more than in 2015.

Infantino also discussed upcoming changes to FIFA Under-17 World Cups at boys’ and girls’ level, which will see those tournaments played on an annual basis, as well as the launch of the FIFA World Series and the revised 32-team FIFA Club World Cup.