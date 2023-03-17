Hozier Announces North American Unreal Unearth Headlining Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning, multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Hozier has released his new EP, Eat Your Young. The three-song disc marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 album, Wasteland, Baby!, which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart. The EP features songs from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length release, Unreal Unearth due later this year.

In celebration of his EP release, his birthday, and St. Patrick’s Day, Hozier has announced the Unreal Unearth Tour slated for Fall 2023 with support by Madison Cunningham across all shows. Produced by Live Nation (LN) and touching down in 25 cities, the tour kicks off on Saturday (September 9) in St. Louis, MO, and includes stops in NYC, Denver, and more before concluding in Los Angeles on Saturday (November 4).

Tickets go on-sale Friday (March 24) at noon local time via LiveNation.com.

Unreal Unearth Tour – North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest

Sep 09 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell

Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center

Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl **

Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl