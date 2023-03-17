Ryan McCombs Rejoins Drowning Pool

(CelebrityAccess) — The alt metal band Drowning Pool announced they are reuniting with vocalist Ryan McCombs as the band’s frontman Jasen Moreno steps away from the group.

According to Metal Edge, McCombs will play his first reunited show with Drowning Pool at Club LA in Destin, Florida, on March 17th.

In addition to his work with Drowning Pool, McCombs will continue to perform as the frontman of the band Soil.

“Some of the greatest moments in my career came about as a member of DP and I’m really thankful for the opportunity to perform with them once again,” McCombs said in a statement provided to Metal Edge.

“It’s exciting as hell having Ryan McCombs rocking out with us again,” guitarist C.J. Pierce told Metal Edge. “It’s been 13 years since the last time we were in a rehearsal room together, and from the second we hit that first note it was like we never skipped a beat. I’ve never felt such a connection as musicians, true friends and family as I do with Mike, Stevie and Ryan. I can’t wait to share the stage together again.”

McCombs first joined Drowning Pool in 2005 and recorded several albums with the group before stepping away in 2012.

When he joined the group in 2005, McCombs replaced Jason Jones, who fronted Drowning Pool for just one album in 2003, following the death of the band’s original lead singer, Dave Williams, who died in 2002 from heart disease.

In a statement on social media about Jasen’s Moreno’s departure, the band said: “We appreciate everyone asking about Jasen. We can’t speak for him, but we believe he was just ready to move on to other things in life. Maybe he will make a statement. Maybe he won’t. Regardless, we wish him the best.”