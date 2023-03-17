Ticketmaster To Provide A Partial Refund For Tickets To The Cure’s Upcoming Tour Following Pushback From The Band Over Fees

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Robert Smith, frontman of The Cure, announced on Thursday that Ticketmaster will provide partial refunds to fans who purchased tickets to the band’s North American tour after the band complained about fees charged for tickets.

In a statement posted to social media, Smith said: “After further conversation, Ticketmaster has agreed with us that many of the fees being charged are unduly high, and as a gesture of goodwill, have offered a $10 per ticket refund to all verified fan account for the lowest ticket price (‘LTP’) transactions.”

The band also announced that they are forgoing the use of Ticketmaster’s dynamic price technology for their tour and have taken the step of making tickets for the run non-transferable, making them difficult to resell on the secondary market at marked up prices.

In a statement, Cure said:

“We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show. Our ticketing partners have agreed to help us stop scalpers from getting in the way; to help minimize resale and keep prices at face value, tickets for the tour will not be transferable. If something comes up that prevents a fan from being able to use a ticket they have purchased, they will be able to resell it on a face value ticket exchange.

Unfortunately, despite our desire to protect our low ticket prices for fans, the states of NY, IL and CO make this very difficult – they actually have laws in place that protect scalpers! For shows in these states we urge fans to buy or sell tickets to one another at face value exchanges like twickets.live and cashortrade.org. Fans should avoid buying tickets that are being resold at inflated prices by scalpers, and the sites that host these scalpers should refrain from selling tickets for our shows.”